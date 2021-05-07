Liberal Democrats in Torbay have narrowly beaten the Conservatives in a council by-election with just over 30 votes. Cat Johns won Torbay Council's Clifton with Maidenway ward, in Paignton, with 1,014 votes, ahead of Tory John Fellows' 983 - a lead of 31. The seat was being contested after the death of Lib Dem Ian Doggett, who had been a councillor for the ward for 17 years. The result, declared at 02:15 on Friday, means Conservatives are still the largest party on the unitary authority, with 16 of its 36 seats. However, the council is run by a Lib Dem-Independent coalition from the remaining 20 councillor posts.
Andrew Segal
Torbay Lib Dems keep seat by 31 votes
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
What elections took place
Martyn Oates
BBC South West Political Editor
All the seats were up for election on Cornwall Council and Devon County Council, while in Plymouth and Exeter a third of the seats were up for grabs on the city councils.
Police and Crime Commissioner elections also took place.
The Conservatives currently have a huge majority on Devon County Council while the same is true of Labour on Exeter City Council.
Moving West things get more interesting, with Labour defending a very small majority against the Conservatives.
Cornwall Council is currently under no overall control and will emerge from this election with new ward boundaries and the number of councillors cut from 123 to 87.
Votes verification in mid Devon 'well under way'
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Mid Devon Council said verification of its ballot boxes was "well under way" less than two hours after polls closed on Thursday at 22:00.
It said the verification process was to check "the number of ballot papers in each box matches the number of ballot papers issued".
After that "then we can begin the count", staff said.
The latest results in Cornwall, Devon and Isles of Scilly
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Good morning and welcome to BBC South West's round-up for the 2021 local elections.
We'll be bringing you the latest results throughout the day on our live page here from across Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly.
Several polls were held across the counties and the islands on Thursday to elect local councillors.
Voters were also choosing a Police and Crime Commissioner for the Devon and Cornwall constabulary.
Counting is getting under way on Friday morning for the larger councils.