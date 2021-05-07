Liberal Democrats in Torbay have narrowly beaten the Conservatives in a council by-election with just over 30 votes.

Cat Johns won Torbay Council's Clifton with Maidenway ward, in Paignton, with 1,014 votes, ahead of Tory John Fellows' 983 - a lead of 31.

The seat was being contested after the death of Lib Dem Ian Doggett, who had been a councillor for the ward for 17 years.

The result, declared at 02:15 on Friday, means Conservatives are still the largest party on the unitary authority, with 16 of its 36 seats.

However, the council is run by a Lib Dem-Independent coalition from the remaining 20 councillor posts.