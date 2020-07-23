Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

A factory in a West Midlands coronavirus hotspot has closed its doors after a third of its workforce tested positive for Covid-19 . CBS Packaging has taken the step after Sandwell borough saw a "serious rise" in cases recently. A total of 49 of 117 workers at the cardboard packaging firm in West Bromwich have the disease, public health teams said. It will shut for 14 days at midnight on Wednesday as staff isolate at home.
West Bromwich firm shuts amid 'major outbreak'
A factory in a West Midlands coronavirus hotspot has closed its doors after a third of its workforce tested positive for Covid-19.
CBS Packaging has taken the step after Sandwell borough saw a "serious rise" in cases recently.
A total of 49 of 117 workers at the cardboard packaging firm in West Bromwich have the disease, public health teams said.
It will shut for 14 days at midnight on Wednesday as staff isolate at home.
Leeds United defend open-top bus celebration
Leeds United have defended the decision to parade the Championship trophy from an open-top bus in front of fans after previously telling people to stay away.
Thousands of fans gathered outside the club's ground to celebrate the club's return to the top flight.
Officials, including the club's chief executive, had urged them to celebrate at home.
However, following the 4-0 home win over Charlton, the team made a brief appearance outside the ground.
Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Police also urged fans to stay away over concerns about coronavirus.
Patients return to teenage cancer ward
Teenage cancer patients have been able to return to a dedicated hospital ward after being moved due to coronavirus.
Patients on the Teenage Cancer Trust Ward in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, were moved on to other wards for their safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.
That meant the ward could be turned into a dedicated coronavirus assessment and treatment centre, if needed.
Young people on the ward said being back was "like coming home".
Domestic abuse helpline sees lockdown surge
More than 40,000 calls and contacts were made to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline during the first three months of lockdown, most by women seeking help, new figures show.
In June, calls and contacts were nearly 80% higher than usual, says the charity Refuge, which runs the helpline.
And as restrictions ease, there is a surge in women seeking refuge places to escape their abusers, the charity says.
The government says it prioritised help for domestic-abuse victims in lockdown.
UK's pandemic planning an 'astonishing failure'
The government's failure to plan for the economic impact of a pandemic is "astonishing", a committee of MPs says.
The Commons Public Accounts Committee said the economic reaction to Covid-19 was rushed and the impact could be "long-term".
It added the Treasury waited until mid-March before deciding on the economic support schemes it would put in place.
But the government said it regularly tested its pandemic plans, which enabled a "rapid" response.
