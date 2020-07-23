Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

A factory in a West Midlands coronavirus hotspot has closed its doors after a third of its workforce tested positive for Covid-19.

CBS Packaging has taken the step after Sandwell borough saw a "serious rise" in cases recently.

A total of 49 of 117 workers at the cardboard packaging firm in West Bromwich have the disease, public health teams said.

It will shut for 14 days at midnight on Wednesday as staff isolate at home.