Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons yesterday evening some restrictions in Leicester would be lifted from 24 July - "but not all" after the city's prolonged lockdown.
Restrictions on schools and nurseries will be lifted
The hospitality sector in Leicester will stay in lockdown, including bars and restaurants
A new local power will be used to close shops selling non-essential items where necessary
The ban on non-essential travel and social gatherings of more than six people will remain
The borough of Oadby and Wigston remain subject to lockdown measures due to authorities saying case numbers are still above the national average
Analysis: Will £3bn be enough?
Hugh Pym
BBC News Health Editor
In normal times an announcement of £3bn to help the NHS in England cope with winter pressures might look generous.
But these are not normal times as the government pumps tens of billions into the economy to soften the blows of the coronavirus crisis.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The question is, will this be enough to get the health service through what could be one of the most difficult winters in its history?
There have been predictions that the waiting list for routine surgery will swell to 10 million as fears of a second wave of Covid cases in the depths of winter won't go away. Read my full analysis here.
'Dear customers, I face ruin, please come back'
Dougal Shaw
BBC News
City centres around the world are eerily quiet at the moment, as office workers try to work from home as much as possible.
But there is a growing realisation that this is having a huge knock-on effect on small retailers, who rely on footfall.
Rumit Shah, who runs a chain of greeting cards shops called Cards Galore, has written an open letter explaining his plight.
Leicester lockdown: Measures eased after coronavirus cases drop
A stricter lockdown in Leicester will be eased after a drop in coronavirus cases, Matt Hancock has said.
The health secretary told the House of Commons some restrictions would be lifted from 24 July "but not all" following a prolonged lockdown.
The city remained under strict measures from 29 June after a spike in cases.
Restrictions on schools and nurseries will be lifted but bars remain closed as virus rates "still remain well above the national average", Mr Hancock said.
£3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second wave
The NHS in England will get an extra £3bn of funding to prepare for a possible second wave of coronavirus, Boris Johnson is set to announce later.
The funding will also help ease winter pressures on the health service, Downing Street said.
Downing Street said the funding would be available immediately and would allow the NHS to continue using additional private hospital capacity and maintain the temporary Nightingale hospitals until the end of March.
Live Reporting
Jennifer Meierhans and Jay Vydelingum
All times stated are UK
Do I have to give contact details if I eat out?
People who have been in close contact with someone found to have Covid-19 are now being traced and asked to self-isolate for a fortnight.
Organisations in certain sectors - like pubs and restaurants - must collect and keep customer details for 21 days.
It's because there's a higher risk of transmitting Covid-19 in public places - both inside and outdoors - where people are near others they don't live with.
Giving personal information is voluntary and it's not the venue's responsibility to ensure it's correct.
Here's our guide to how contact tracing works.
Leicester lockdown: What has changed?
Alex Smith
BBC News Online
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons yesterday evening some restrictions in Leicester would be lifted from 24 July - "but not all" after the city's prolonged lockdown.
Analysis: Will £3bn be enough?
Hugh Pym
BBC News Health Editor
In normal times an announcement of £3bn to help the NHS in England cope with winter pressures might look generous.
But these are not normal times as the government pumps tens of billions into the economy to soften the blows of the coronavirus crisis.
The question is, will this be enough to get the health service through what could be one of the most difficult winters in its history?
There have been predictions that the waiting list for routine surgery will swell to 10 million as fears of a second wave of Covid cases in the depths of winter won't go away. Read my full analysis here.
'Dear customers, I face ruin, please come back'
Dougal Shaw
BBC News
City centres around the world are eerily quiet at the moment, as office workers try to work from home as much as possible.
But there is a growing realisation that this is having a huge knock-on effect on small retailers, who rely on footfall.
Rumit Shah, who runs a chain of greeting cards shops called Cards Galore, has written an open letter explaining his plight.
Leicester lockdown: Measures eased after coronavirus cases drop
A stricter lockdown in Leicester will be eased after a drop in coronavirus cases, Matt Hancock has said.
The health secretary told the House of Commons some restrictions would be lifted from 24 July "but not all" following a prolonged lockdown.
The city remained under strict measures from 29 June after a spike in cases.
Restrictions on schools and nurseries will be lifted but bars remain closed as virus rates "still remain well above the national average", Mr Hancock said.
£3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second wave
The NHS in England will get an extra £3bn of funding to prepare for a possible second wave of coronavirus, Boris Johnson is set to announce later.
The funding will also help ease winter pressures on the health service, Downing Street said.
It follows warnings a second wave this winter could see around 120,000 Covid-19 deaths in UK hospitals.
Downing Street said the funding would be available immediately and would allow the NHS to continue using additional private hospital capacity and maintain the temporary Nightingale hospitals until the end of March.
Good morning
Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
Thank you for joining me for live updates on coronavirus from around England.
Boris Johnson is expected to announce later that the NHS will get an extra £3bn of funding to prepare for a possible second wave.
I'll bring you all the news from his statement which is set to include a "return to work" plan, extra testing and further easing of lockdown.
And I'll have stories, explainers and analysis from our journalists where you are.