Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

People who have been in close contact with someone found to have Covid-19 are now being traced and asked to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Organisations in certain sectors - like pubs and restaurants - must collect and keep customer details for 21 days.

It's because there's a higher risk of transmitting Covid-19 in public places - both inside and outdoors - where people are near others they don't live with.

Giving personal information is voluntary and it's not the venue's responsibility to ensure it's correct.

Here's our guide to how contact tracing works.