Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

About 1.3 million children in England will be eligible for free school meal vouchers during the summer holidays, after a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United player spoke to Boris Johnson over the phone on Tuesday morning.
Rashford: 'Grateful' at PM's u-turn over free school meals
Premier League football's back
After a 100-day absence, the Premier League returns today when Aston Villa kick off against Sheffield United at 18:00 BST.
Then 92 games will be packed into a frantic 40 days.
All matches will be played behind closed doors as one of a host of measures to prevent any further cases of coronavirus.
A minute's silence to remember those who have died with Covid-19 will be held before the first matches.
Here's everything you need to know, plus read the thoughts of our chief football writer, Phil McNulty.
How many confirmed Covid-19 cases are there in your area?
There have been nearly 300,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and more than 41,000 people have died, government figures show.
However, these numbers only include people who have been tested, and the total number of deaths relating to coronavirus is likely to be higher.
Latest figures from the Office For National Statistics (ONS) show that the weekly number of recorded deaths has returned to close to normal levels for the time of year.
Read a full breakdown here.
NHS staff need tests 'twice a week'
A leading surgeon says NHS staff must be routinely tested for coronavirus up to twice a week.
Prof Derek Alderson, president of the Royal College of Surgeons, says it is vital, to reassure patients staff were not unwittingly carrying the virus.
But hospital trust bosses say they are still waiting for clarity on plans for regular testing.
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it was focusing on routine testing in care homes.
