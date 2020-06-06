Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

The organisation's chairman Carl Lis said: "We want everyone to enjoy the National Park and to have a safe space in which to relax and exercise, but this can only happen if everyone respects the land, respects the community and respects each other."
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its advice on face masks, saying they should be worn in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The global body said new information showed they could provide "a barrier for potentially infectious droplets".
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The WHO had previously argued there was not enough evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks.
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead expert on Covid-19, told Reuters news agency the recommendation was for people to wear a "fabric mask - that is, a non-medical mask" in areas where there is a risk of transmission of the disease.
Good morning
James Law
BBC News
Welcome to Saturday's rolling updates on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic across England.
We will be keeping you up to date with the latest news as well as bringing a flavour of some of the good work people are doing to help others.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Day-trippers told to stop littering Yorkshire countryside
Day-trippers visiting the Yorkshire countryside have been told to stop treating it as their "playground".
North Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan said there were "alarming and unfair" levels of overcrowding and litter as people visit beauty spots for a break from lockdown.
The Yorkshire Dales National Park said it believed a high number of first-time visitors had played a role, and has now published advice for visitors.
The organisation's chairman Carl Lis said: "We want everyone to enjoy the National Park and to have a safe space in which to relax and exercise, but this can only happen if everyone respects the land, respects the community and respects each other."
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its advice on face masks, saying they should be worn in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The global body said new information showed they could provide "a barrier for potentially infectious droplets".
The WHO had previously argued there was not enough evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks.
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead expert on Covid-19, told Reuters news agency the recommendation was for people to wear a "fabric mask - that is, a non-medical mask" in areas where there is a risk of transmission of the disease.
Good morning
James Law
BBC News
Welcome to Saturday's rolling updates on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic across England.
We will be keeping you up to date with the latest news as well as bringing a flavour of some of the good work people are doing to help others.
Thank you for joining us.