Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

Day-trippers visiting the Yorkshire countryside have been told to stop treating it as their "playground".

North Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan said there were "alarming and unfair" levels of overcrowding and litter as people visit beauty spots for a break from lockdown.

Steve Dawson Copyright: Steve Dawson

The Yorkshire Dales National Park said it believed a high number of first-time visitors had played a role, and has now published advice for visitors.

The organisation's chairman Carl Lis said: "We want everyone to enjoy the National Park and to have a safe space in which to relax and exercise, but this can only happen if everyone respects the land, respects the community and respects each other."