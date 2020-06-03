Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

As many across the country use video calling apps to keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family during the pandemic - a company running one such service has seen huge growth.

Use of the Zoom video conferencing software jumped 30-fold in April, as the coronavirus pandemic forced millions to work, learn and socialise remotely.

Zoom Copyright: Zoom

At its peak, the firm counted more than 300 million daily participants in virtual meetings, while paying customers have more than tripled.

The dramatic uptake has the potential to change the firm's path.

Zoom said it expects sales as high as $1.8bn (£1.4bn) this year - roughly double what it forecast in March.