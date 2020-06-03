Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

The team from London's Guy's and St Thomas' hospital and Kings College believe the drug, which is an anti-inflammatory as well as a painkiller, could treat breathing difficulties.
They hope the low-cost treatment can keep patients off ventilators.
In the trial, called Liberate, half of the patients will receive ibuprofen in addition to usual care.
The trial will use a special formulation of ibuprofen rather than the regular tablets that people might usually buy. Some people already take this lipid capsule form of the drug for conditions like arthritis.
Good morning
Rob England
BBC News
Welcome to our live coverage, bringing you all the latest news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak from across England.
If you have a story you think we should be looking at today - please email us.
Live Reporting
Rob England and Jay Vydelingum
All times stated are UK
Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
Natalie Sherman
Business reporter, BBC News
As many across the country use video calling apps to keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family during the pandemic - a company running one such service has seen huge growth.
Use of the Zoom video conferencing software jumped 30-fold in April, as the coronavirus pandemic forced millions to work, learn and socialise remotely.
At its peak, the firm counted more than 300 million daily participants in virtual meetings, while paying customers have more than tripled.
The dramatic uptake has the potential to change the firm's path.
Zoom said it expects sales as high as $1.8bn (£1.4bn) this year - roughly double what it forecast in March.
Johnson urged to 'get a grip' on virus strategy
Boris Johnson's "mismanagement" of the easing of virus restrictions risks a second wave of infections, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned.
In his strongest criticism yet of the PM's handling of the crisis, he told the Guardian that Mr Johnson must "get a grip" and restore public trust.
He said there was a suspicion the PM was "winging it" over moves to reopen schools and relax shielding advice.
But No 10 said it was proceeding with caution to secure a safe recovery.
Mr Johnson and Sir Keir will later go head-to-head at Prime Minister's Questions for the first time since the Dominic Cummings row erupted.
Could ibuprofen work as a coronavirus treatment?
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
