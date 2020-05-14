People at supermarket
Live

Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Jennifer Meierhans and Nafeesa Shan

All times stated are UK

  2. The papers: Tax rise and pay freeze fears

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    A number of papers focus on the economy after yesterday's warnings of a deep recession and the leaking of a Treasury document suggesting tax rises and a freeze on public sector pay to help tackle the crisis.

    You can have a look at the day's front page's here.

    Daily Express
    Copyright: BBC

  4. 'No predictions' for when coronavirus may disappear

    The world may have to come to terms with the continuing existence of coronavirus, a leading figure in the World Health Organization has warned.

    Dr Mike Ryan said no-one should try to predict when the virus might disappear and that, even if a vaccine is developed, it will take a "massive effort" to bring it under control.

    He likened Covid-19 to HIV, which has no vaccine, but which the world has come to terms with.

    Dr Mike Ryan
    Copyright: Reuters

  5. Council 'sent PPE six years out of date'

    Kathryn Stanczyszyn

    Political Reporter, BBC WM

    A council has asked for government reassurance that a supply of personal protective equipment for staff on the front line against Covid-19 is safe, despite being six years out of date.

    Birmingham City Council said it received a delivery in April of about 4,000 masks with 2014 use-by dates.

    Mask packaging with 2014 date on
    Copyright: BBC

    The authority claims a further supply was sent to it with plain stickers covering the 2014 date with a 2019 one.

    A minister overseeing PPE would respond to the council, the government said.

  6. Coronavirus antibody test a 'positive development'

    BBC News

    A test to find out whether people have ever been infected with coronavirus has been approved by health officials in England.

    Public Health England said the antibody test, developed by Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, is a "very positive development".

    Scientist
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The blood test looks for antibodies to see if a person has already had the virus and might now have some immunity.

    Until now, officials have said such tests are not reliable enough.

    But sources say this is the first one to offer serious potential.

  7. Re-starting NHS 'may take months'

    Nick Triggle

    Health Correspondent

    Re-starting NHS services could take many months, experts say.

    Everything from cancer care and routine surgery to district nursing services have been disrupted across the UK by the coronavirus pandemic.

    Ambulance at accident and emergency
    Copyright: Getty Images

    At the end of April, ministers said it was time to restore services.

    But three think tanks said reorganising services, coupled with the need for more personal protective equipment and extra cleaning, meant it would be some time before the NHS was back fully. Read the full story here.

  8. Good morning

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    Thank you for joining me for updates on coronavirus across England.

    I'll keep you across the latest news, government advice and expert analysis.

    It's set to be a sunny day for most and I'll be keeping across the changes to lockdown restrictions which allow more time outside.

Back to top