A military flypast has set off from RAF Coningsby, making the 68-mile trip to Captain Tom Moore in Bedfordshire.

They're expected to fly in a special formation and perform three loops of Capt Tom's home. You can watch the action live on BBC Breakfast.

The Ministry of Defence said the flypast would "celebrate Captain Tom's birthday and mark his amazing fundraising achievement".

It urged people "to follow Captain Tom's disciplined example and not gather to watch the flypast but continue following guidelines on social distancing".