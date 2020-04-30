Birthday cards for Capt Tom Moore
Fundraising veteran Capt Tom turns 100

Jennifer Meierhans

  1. Captain Tom says birthday wishes are 'awesome'

    BBC Breakfast

    We wished Captain Tom a happy 100th birthday live on BBC Breakast.

    He said: "I'm absolutely delighted with all the people like you who have come to wish me a very happy birthday, it really is awesome the amount of people who have made those remarks."

  2. Our journey with Captain Tom Moore

    BBC Breakfast

    Here's a video montage of how we came to know and love Capt Tom.

    Video caption: Captain Tom Moore has raised millions for NHS charities, here's how...

  4. Capt Tom to be honorary England cricketer

    BBC Breakfast

    Capt Tom will be made an honorary England cricketer by former captain Michael Vaughan.

    Video caption: The former England captain has produced this very special report for Captain Tom Moore

  5. Captain Tom's life in the military

    BBC Breakfast

    Here's a look at what military life was like for Captain Tom Moore, as part of the 'forgotten army' during World War Two.

  6. 'Huge privilege to take part in flypast for Captain Tom'

    An RAF pilot has spoken of the 'huge privilege' it is to take part in Captain Tom's 100th birthday flypast.

  7. Military flypast marks Captain Tom's 100th birhday

    BBC Breakfast

    A military flypast has set off from RAF Coningsby, making the 68-mile trip to Captain Tom Moore in Bedfordshire.

    They're expected to fly in a special formation and perform three loops of Capt Tom's home. You can watch the action live on BBC Breakfast.

    Captain Tom Moore and planes
    The Ministry of Defence said the flypast would "celebrate Captain Tom's birthday and mark his amazing fundraising achievement".

    It urged people "to follow Captain Tom's disciplined example and not gather to watch the flypast but continue following guidelines on social distancing".

  8. Captain Tom's 140,000 birthday cards

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    Benjie Ingram-Moore with his grandfather's birthday cards
    Volunteers opened an estimated 140,000 birthday cards sent to Capt Tom.

    They are on show at Bedford School, where his grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, is a pupil.

    The cards travelled through a dedicated collection box at the South Midlands Mail Centre.

    Centre manager Stephen James said: "None of the team have ever known one person receive so much mail."

    Benjie Ingram-Moore with his grandfather's birthday cards
  9. Train named in honour of NHS fundraiser

    Great Western Railway has named a train after Captain Tom Moore in honour of his fundraising achievements during the Covid-19 crisis.

    The war veteran has raised £29m for the NHS by walking 100 laps around his garden.

    The intercity express train 800025 will go into service carrying its new name today.

    Train named after Captain Tom Moore
  10. Captain Tom Moore given colonel title on 100th birthday

    Captain Tom Moore has been made an honorary colonel on his 100th birthday.

    The war veteran will mark the occasion with thousands of birthday cards, including one from the Queen.

    Capt Tom
    Capt Tom said it was "extraordinary" to be turning 100, especially with "this many well-wishers".

    Head of the Army General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith called Capt Tom "an inspirational role model".

  11. 🎈 Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom Moore 🎂

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    Welcome to our page celebrating Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday.

    He raised more than £29m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

    In doing so he captured the hearts of the nation and embodied the spirit of making a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Capt Tom, we salute you!

    Captain Tom Moore
