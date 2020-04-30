We wished Captain Tom a happy 100th birthday live on BBC Breakast. He said: "I'm absolutely delighted with all the people like you who have come to wish me a very happy birthday, it really is awesome the amount of people who have made those remarks."
Captain Tom says birthday wishes are 'awesome'
Our journey with Captain Tom Moore
Here's a video montage of how we came to know and love Capt Tom.
RAF flypast sets off
Capt Tom to be honorary England cricketer
Capt Tom will be made an honorary England cricketer by former captain Michael Vaughan.
Captain Tom's life in the military
Here's a look at what military life was like for Captain Tom Moore, as part of the 'forgotten army' during World War Two.
'Huge privilege to take part in flypast for Captain Tom'
An RAF pilot has spoken of the 'huge privilege' it is to take part in Captain Tom's 100th birthday flypast.
Military flypast marks Captain Tom's 100th birhday
A military flypast has set off from RAF Coningsby, making the 68-mile trip to Captain Tom Moore in Bedfordshire.
They're expected to fly in a special formation and perform three loops of Capt Tom's home. You can watch the action live on BBC Breakfast.
The Ministry of Defence said the flypast would "celebrate Captain Tom's birthday and mark his amazing fundraising achievement".
It urged people "to follow Captain Tom's disciplined example and not gather to watch the flypast but continue following guidelines on social distancing".
Captain Tom's 140,000 birthday cards
Volunteers opened an estimated 140,000 birthday cards sent to Capt Tom.
They are on show at Bedford School, where his grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, is a pupil.
The cards travelled through a dedicated collection box at the South Midlands Mail Centre.
Centre manager Stephen James said: "None of the team have ever known one person receive so much mail."
Train named in honour of NHS fundraiser
Great Western Railway has named a train after Captain Tom Moore in honour of his fundraising achievements during the Covid-19 crisis.
The war veteran has raised £29m for the NHS by walking 100 laps around his garden.
The intercity express train 800025 will go into service carrying its new name today.
Captain Tom Moore given colonel title on 100th birthday
Captain Tom Moore has been made an honorary colonel on his 100th birthday.
The war veteran will mark the occasion with thousands of birthday cards, including one from the Queen.
Capt Tom said it was "extraordinary" to be turning 100, especially with "this many well-wishers".
Head of the Army General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith called Capt Tom "an inspirational role model".
🎈 Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom Moore 🎂
Welcome to our page celebrating Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday.
He raised more than £29m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.
In doing so he captured the hearts of the nation and embodied the spirit of making a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.
Capt Tom, we salute you!