Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

A family living in a tower block say they fear their children's mental health will suffer during lockdown. Pierre Storey, who lives in the 18-storey Mellish Court in Milton Keynes, said his children were confused and struggling without outdoor space. He said he was also terrified they would catch the virus when going outside because it was "impossible" to social distance in the building. Milton Keynes Council said it was checking on tenants' welfare.
Live Reporting
Rob England and Kathryn Hamlett
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus: Tower block living 'hard on children's mental health'
Are the five tests for ending lockdown being met?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
After Easter, when the government announced lockdown was to continue for another three weeks, it set out five tests that had to be met before restrictions were eased.
But with growing evidence we are over peak, how close are we to meeting those five tests? And what else needs to be done?
Brits in India 'feel forgotten' as thousands still stranded
Thousands of British citizens - many of them elderly - are still stuck in India a month after the country went in to lockdown, the UK's Foreign Office has admitted.
Some have been running out of medicine or have been scared to go outside amid reports of violence against foreigners.
Relatives and MPs have called for more urgency in getting people home, asking for more flights to be organised.
British authorities said they were working hard to get people back.
Testing opens for millions more people
Coronavirus testing is available for millions more people in England from today after the government loosened rules on who can apply.
Testing was expanded last week to all key workers in England and their households.
Now, all care home residents and staff, people over 65 and those who must leave home to work are entitled to a test.
No 10 aims to hit its target of 100,000 tests per day by Thursday, with just more than 43,000 taking place as of Monday.
