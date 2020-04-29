Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

A family living in a tower block say they fear their children's mental health will suffer during lockdown.

Pierre Storey, who lives in the 18-storey Mellish Court in Milton Keynes, said his children were confused and struggling without outdoor space.

He said he was also terrified they would catch the virus when going outside because it was "impossible" to social distance in the building.

Milton Keynes Council said it was checking on tenants' welfare.