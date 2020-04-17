The Mayor of London has called for an explanation after videos showing a large gathering of Met Police officers, including its chief, Cressida Dick, taking part in a large-scale event to applaud NHS staff last night..

A video posted by a London doctor on social media clearly shows many members of the public and the police not observing social distancing rules on Westminster Bridge.

The force's HQ is a stone's throw away from the bridge but a Met spokeswoman denied last night's appreciation was a planned event.

Speaking to LBC, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said he had seen the videos adding, "I'm equally concerned that the social distancing rules don't seem to have been observed."

He added it was "not unreasonable" that the public were querying how this could happen.

"I suspect and I have no confirmation that the Met and London Ambulance Service will be asking these kind of questions in relation to this.

"The police have a difficult job to make sure the rules are observed and I think they will both be asking questions," Mr Khan added.

The now weekly UK wide event sees member of the public clap in unison to show support for the NHS and all key workers.