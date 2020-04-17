Girl sticks rainbow drawing on window at home
Live

Coronavirus: Impact around England as lockdown continues

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tom Garry, Katie Thompson, Simone Stewart and Sitala Peek

All times stated are UK

  1. Fancy dress Fridays lifts homeworkers' spirits

    Dragon CoWorking fancy dress video conference
    Copyright: Dragon CoWorking

    People working from home have been sharing images of their video conferences after joining in the Fancy Dress Fridays craze.

    Members of Dragon CoWorking in Kent (pictured) have been dressing up for their virtual meetings every week since restrictions began.

    Share your costumes with us by tweeting @BBCEngland and emailing england@bbc.co.uk

  2. Sharma announces vaccine taskforce

    Business Secretary Alok Sharma has announced a new government-led vaccine taskforce, which he says will accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines in the UK to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

    He says it is up and running, and will report to himself and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

    It will be led by chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan van Tam, and made up of experts from across government, academia and industry.

  3. Target of a million vaccines 'by September'

    James Gallagher

    Health and science correspondent, BBC News

    Vaccine
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Scientists at the University of Oxford say they should have at least a million doses of a coronavirus vaccine ready by September.

    They say they hope to have hundreds of millions of doses for use by the end of 2020.

    However, it is still uncertain whether the jab will work as the first patients are not expected to take part in trials until next week.

    Most argue it will take between 12 and 18 months before there is a vaccine that can be widely administered.

    Separately the government has announced it has formed a vaccine taskforce to accelerate the development of a working vaccine.

  4. Testing could be trialled now in Yorkshire and Cornwall, says Hunt

    A drive through testing clinic in Wolverhampton
    Copyright: Getty Images

    As chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, Jeremy Hunt has called for an increase in virus testing and contact tracing.

    He said contact tracing could be trialled in places such as Yorkshire or Cornwall today "because those are parts of the country which have relatively few Covid cases".

    He said testing and contact tracing might offer a way out of the lockdown.

    "That really has to be the next step," the former health secretary added.

  5. Capt Tom Moore's heroic NHS fundraiser hits £19m

    A painting of a 99-year-old war veteran who has raised more than £19m for the NHS has appeared on a wall in Pontefract.

    Captain Tom Moore
    Copyright: Rachel List

    Captain Tom Moore, originally from Keighley, raised millions of pounds by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

    The mural was painted on the wall of the Malt Shovel, in Cornmarket, earlier by artist Rachel List.

    She said: "When I saw what Capt Tom had done I just thought it was amazing. It's going to be talked about in 10 and 20 years time and I felt it needed documenting."

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore finishes 100th lap in NHS fundraiser

  6. Met Police responds to social distancing criticism

    Some officers were seen failing to observe social distancing while clapping for key workers on Thursday.

    A spokesman for the Met Police force said: "Officers, along with other emergency service workers, came together last night on Westminster Bridge to celebrate the work of all key workers."A large number of members of the public also gathered to express their gratitude."

    View more on twitter

    "While many people adhered to social distancing guidance, it appears that some did not."We regularly remind our officers of the importance of social distancing where practical, and will continue do so."

  7. 'London-only lockdown' was considered by government

    Matt Hancock
    Copyright: House of Commons

    A London-specific lockdown was considered before strict measures were introduced to tackle coronavirus nationwide, the health secretary Matt Hancock has said.

    He told the Health Committee earlier that limits on daily life may have been introduced in London first.

    The government eventually decided separating off London would affect "national unity," Mr Hancock added.

    You can read more here.

  8. Met officers 'seen' breaking social distancing rules

    The Mayor of London has called for an explanation after videos showing a large gathering of Met Police officers, including its chief, Cressida Dick, taking part in a large-scale event to applaud NHS staff last night..

    A video posted by a London doctor on social media clearly shows many members of the public and the police not observing social distancing rules on Westminster Bridge.

    View more on twitter

    The force's HQ is a stone's throw away from the bridge but a Met spokeswoman denied last night's appreciation was a planned event.

    Speaking to LBC, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said he had seen the videos adding, "I'm equally concerned that the social distancing rules don't seem to have been observed."

    He added it was "not unreasonable" that the public were querying how this could happen.

    "I suspect and I have no confirmation that the Met and London Ambulance Service will be asking these kind of questions in relation to this.

    "The police have a difficult job to make sure the rules are observed and I think they will both be asking questions," Mr Khan added.

    The now weekly UK wide event sees member of the public clap in unison to show support for the NHS and all key workers.

  9. Vodka and chocolate: UK cornershops see lockdown sales soar

    Smirnoff vodka
    Copyright: Getty Images/Sopa Images

    Vodka and chocolate are among the most bought items at convenience stores during the lockdown, according to new UK data.

    Payments provider Paypoint said sales were up 56% compared with the same time last year.

    It has announced it will work with takeaway service Deliveroo to help small shops reach their customers.

  10. Norman Hunter 'loved Leeds like nothing else'

    Norman Hunter
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Former Leeds defender Danny Mills said: "He loved Leeds like nothing else. It's incredibly sad that he won't get to see Leeds promoted back to the Premier League.

    "His knowledge of football was immense. He could be critical of the players and the team but he did it in a charming way. He could be critical but never offended anybody."

    Our colleagues at BBC Sport are continuing the reaction to the death of footballer Norman Hunter with a special live page here.

  11. More public service staff to receive virus tests

    Testing for coronavirus is to be rolled out to staff in public service roles such as police officers, firefighters and prison staff, the health secretary has said.

    About 50,000 NHS workers have been tested so far, Matt Hancock said.

    He said capacity was rising "sharply" but not as many NHS staff had come forward for tests as had been expected.

    The government said 21,328 tests were carried out on Thursday, but there had been capacity for at least 38,000.

    Medical staff testing people at a drive-through centre
    Copyright: PA Media

  12. Pen-pals ease loneliness of house move during lockdown

    Moving house can be difficult for children to come to terms with at any time, but even more so when you can't go outside to play and meet your new neighbours.

    Ashley Glen was worried how her seven-year-old son Harley would cope moving from Edinburgh to Harrogate.

    Harley Glen
    Copyright: Ashley Glen

    But 120 people responded to her appeal for a pen-pal for Harley to help him feel at home, including a girl called Millie who will be attending the same primary school when they eventually reopen.

    Ms Glen said Harley was now "very excited" about starting school and meeting his classmates.

  13. Four-year-old cancer patient recovers from coronavirus

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Four-year-old boy being treated for cancer recovers from Covid-19

    In some much needed good news, a four-year-old boy with a rare form of cancer has recovered from coronavirus.

    Archie Wilks was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in January 2019.

    His parents said it was "definitely a weight lifted" to have their son home after he was in hospital for six days, during which they were isolated in a room together.

  15. On Thursdays we clap for carers

    For a fourth week in a row, people across the UK clapped to show appreciation for health professionals and other key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Clapping has been taking place at 20:00 BST on Thursday nights.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: UK residents 'Clap for our Carers'

  16. Increase in fly-tipping during lockdown

    Flytipping in Herts
    Copyright: Hertfordshire Council

    Rubbish tips should reopen to try to halt an increase in fly-tipping during the lockdown, politicians have said.

    Many waste facilities closed in March after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should stay at home.

    Tameside Council, in Greater Manchester, said it had seen more than 300 incidents of fly-tipping since the coronavirus restrictions came into force, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

    You can read the full story here.

  17. Football club shows support for NHS

    Dotty McLeod

    BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

    Paint on a football pitch
    Copyright: Cambridge United FC

    The grounds team at Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium has painted a "thank you" message to NHS workers on the pitch.

    The design includes a rainbow and a heart.

    Stadium manager Ian Darler said during his time at the club he had been fortunate to work with doctors, ambulance officers, paramedics, police and firefighters who all pulled together when an emergency situation occurred.

  18. 'You can't go home and not think about it'

    The BBC's Fergal Keane spent time with teams fighting the virus at Imperial College Healthcare hospitals in London.

    Dr Ali Sanders told him the challenges she and her team of more than 500 hospital staff face during the pandemic.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus hospitals: Leading a team of 500 during a pandemic

  20. Eden Project concerts postponed

    Eden Sessions concert with domes in background
    Copyright: BBC

    A series of concerts set to be held at the Eden Project in Cornwall have been postponed because of coronavirus.

    Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, and My Chemical Romance were amongst the artists due to perform at the venue this summer.

    The Eden Project said performances would be rescheduled and it was "working hard" to ensure the acts were available next year.

    Original tickets will remain valid for the future shows, a spokesperson said.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top