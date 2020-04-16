A leaked letter seen by the BBC has revealed an extensive list of concerns about how the social care sector is coping with the coronavirus crisis.
The letter raises fears about funding, testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and the shielding scheme for vulnerable people.
Written on Saturday to a senior official at the Department of Health and Social Care by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass), it says mixed messages from the government have created "confusion and additional workload".
On protective equipment for care workers, the letter says the national handling has been "shambolic".
Captain Tom Moore's NHS fundraiser reaches £12m
A 99-year-old war veteran who is walking 100 laps of his
garden before he turns 100 has raised £12m for the NHS.
Tom Moore originally wanted to raise £1,000 for NHS
Charities Together by completing laps of his garden.
But he has now hit 12,000 times his initial target thanks to donations from over 600,000 people online.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier thanked Mr Moore for his efforts and said he was "an inspiration to us all".
Three-week lockdown extension expected
We are expecting the announcement of a three-week lockdown
extension later today.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead emergency Cobra
committee and cabinet meetings about the continuation of social distancing
measures.
Labour has said it will support an extension, but also called for details on how and when the lockdown would end.
Coronavirus: Morning update
If you are just joining us, here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this morning.
Pregnant nurse dies but baby 'well' after delivery
The baby of a "highly valued and loved" nurse who died after contracting Covid-19 has been delivered successfully.
Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, had worked for five years at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she died on Sunday.
A hospital trust spokeswoman said the nurse's "child was doing very well".
Ms Agyapong was admitted to hospital on 7 April, having tested positive for Covid-19 two days previously.
Social care concerns revealed in leaked letter
