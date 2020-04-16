The baby of a "highly valued and loved" nurse who died after contracting Covid-19 has been delivered successfully.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, had worked for five years at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she died on Sunday.

OTHER Copyright: OTHER

A hospital trust spokeswoman said the nurse's "child was doing very well".

Ms Agyapong was admitted to hospital on 7 April, having tested positive for Covid-19 two days previously.

Read the full story here.