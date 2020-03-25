Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

So far, the health message has been clear - the older you are, the more at risk you are from coronavirus. But the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people not to view themselves as "invincible".

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, a Labour MP and A&E doctor, told the BBC the illness was "not simply limited to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions".

She was speaking the day after news an 18-year-old with an underlying health condition died of the virus in England. They are thought to be the youngest person with the virus to have died in the UK so far.

Dr Allin-Khan said she had treated previously "fit and well" patients in their 30s and 40s who were now in intensive care and "fighting for their lives".