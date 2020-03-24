Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus: England under lockdown

By Rob England

All times stated are UK

  1. Stephen Fry's tips on managing anxiety

    Stephen Fry has been giving advice on how to deal with anxiety and stress while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

    He told the BBC's Andrew Marr "anxiety and stress are almost as virulent as this coronavirus".

    The star suggests "redefining" your sense of time and drawing up timetables to manage it.

  2. The new restrictions

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a series of new restrictions to fight coronavirus.

    Here are the main points:

    • Shops selling "non-essential goods" including clothes and electronics to close immediately
    • Libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and places of worship also close
    • Gatherings of more than two people (excluding people who live together) banned
    • No weddings or baptisms allowed but funerals will go ahead
    • Parks remain open but people are only to use them for exercise

    You can read the BBC's analysis here.

  3. PM: 'You must stay at home'

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told people to stay indoors to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

    He announced a series of restrictions on movement on Monday evening and said police would have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.

    You can read his full speech here.

    We'll be bringing you the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from across England until 19:00 GMT following the announcement the country is on lockdown.

