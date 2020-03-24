Stephen Fry has been giving advice on how to deal with anxiety and stress while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. He told the BBC's Andrew Marr "anxiety and stress are almost as virulent as this coronavirus". The star suggests "redefining" your sense of time and drawing up timetables to manage it.
Live Reporting
By Rob England
All times stated are UK
Stephen Fry's tips on managing anxiety
Stephen Fry has been giving advice on how to deal with anxiety and stress while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.
He told the BBC's Andrew Marr "anxiety and stress are almost as virulent as this coronavirus".
The star suggests "redefining" your sense of time and drawing up timetables to manage it.
The new restrictions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a series of new restrictions to fight coronavirus.
Here are the main points:
You can read the BBC's analysis here.
PM: 'You must stay at home'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told people to stay indoors to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
He announced a series of restrictions on movement on Monday evening and said police would have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.
You can read his full speech here.
Good morning
Rob England
BBC England
We'll be bringing you the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from across England until 19:00 GMT following the announcement the country is on lockdown.