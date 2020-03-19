Liverpool Football Club has announced it is postponing all its community and school sessions held by their charity, LFC Foundation, and their local community programme, Red Neighbours, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

LFC Copyright: LFC

The club said it has adapted some community activities to make sure people stay connected and can get support.

They're running online chair-based yoga for over 50s, online physical activity and mindfulness sessions for those at home and vulnerable people living in and around Anfield will be contacted by the club to offer more help.

Find out more on the club's website