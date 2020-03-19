Liverpool Football Club has announced it is postponing all its community and school sessions held by their charity, LFC Foundation, and their local community programme, Red Neighbours, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The club said it has adapted some community activities to make sure people stay connected and can get support.
They're running online chair-based yoga for over 50s, online physical activity and mindfulness sessions for those at home and vulnerable people living in and around Anfield will be contacted by the club to offer more help.
Train cancellations due to outbreak
Train operators will be running reduced timetables across several routes amid a collapse in demand due to coronavirus.
Northern and TransPennine Express confirmed services would be affected by cancellations.
The cuts are down to a decrease in travel and an increase in staffing absence caused by the virus.
Avanti West Coast is still running a full timetable but urged passengers to check before travelling.
Northern apologised for any inconvenience caused but said the cancellations were due to increased staff absence.
We'll be bringing you the latest coronavirus-related updates and information from across North West England today after the news that schools across the country will close from Friday afternoon.