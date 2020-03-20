Live
Coronavirus: Latest West Midlands news
By Vanessa Pearce
Friday prayers cancelled
Many mosques across the region have cancelled Friday prayers until further notice.
Those abstaining from the weekly worship include Birmingham's central mosque which said it had taken the decision with a "heavy heart".
It follows a meeting with officials from Public Health England which resulted in all prayers and evening schools at the site being suspended.
List of key workers published amid school closures
It's the last day of school for thousands of pupils across the West Midlands.
From Monday, schools will only open to pupils whose parents or carers are classified as key workers.
The list, published by the Department for Education, includes NHS staff, social workers, teachers and food delivery drivers.
More details are expected on how pupils will be awarded grades after some exams were cancelled.
JLR to stop car production
Jaguar Land Rover is to suspend production at its UK plants from next week to try to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The company said it hopes to reopen the sites in the West Midlands and Merseyside in a month's time.
Production in Brazil and India will continue operations, it said.
BMW, Toyota and Honda said they would also temporarily shut down their UK factories because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus: Latest updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
As schools are set to close across the West Midlands later, we'll be bringing you live updates on how coronavirus is affecting the West Midlands.
