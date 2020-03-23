A note pushed through a door offering help from a neighbour I’ve never met.

A new WhatsApp group that has brought everyone on the street in to contact for the first time.

A spontaneous daily online sing along with 500 isolated singers across the World.

It is a strange and frightening time but what has struck me personally over the last week or so are the sudden and often unexpected offers of support and companionship.

The coronavirus is terrifying and it’s changing the world in ways that were unimaginable only a week or two ago but it is also proving to be a catalyst for kindness and community support.

These stories need to be told.

Today's live page is an attempt to focus on stories about how people are coping and helping one another through what will be a very difficult period.