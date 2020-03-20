We’ll bring you the\nlatest updates and information from across England as ex-doctors and nurses are being asked to help tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. Schools across England are also preparing to close to most pupils until further notice this afternoon to help reduce the spread of infection.
Live Reporting
By Daniel Wainwright and Kate Darlington
All times stated are UK
How to help kids cope with life without school
By Justin Parkinson
BBC News
Schools are closing because of coronavirus, leaving families wondering how to keep children happy.Read more
Retired medics asked to return to fight virus
More than 65,000 ex-doctors and nurses are asked to help tackle the "greatest global health threat in history".Read more
Good morning on Friday 20 March
We’ll bring you the latest updates and information from across England as ex-doctors and nurses are being asked to help tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.
Schools across England are also preparing to close to most pupils until further notice this afternoon to help reduce the spread of infection.