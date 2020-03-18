Shut school
Live

School closures: Latest updates from West Midlands

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. School closures 'uncertain for parents and children'

    One parent has described the school closures as "uncharted territory".

    Hilary Hopker
    Copyright: Hilary Hopker

    Hilary Hopker from Coventry said although school closures were expected, it was a "daunting time for parents who are to now take on the role of teachers and somehow manage that full-time while trying to work from home".

    She added: "It's an uncertain time for children too, we do not know when they will go back to school.

    "Parenting often pushes you into uncharted territory, but no one has navigated these waters before."

  2. Call for clarity amid school closures

    Schools across the West Midlands will join others across the UK to close their doors tomorrow, except to vulnerable pupils or children of key workers.

    School
    Copyright: BBC

    Some are calling for urgent clarity from the government after the announcement that GSCEs and A-Levels in England and Wales will be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.

    Announcing the closure of schools in England on Wednesday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs officials were working with exam boards "to ensure that children get the qualifications they need".

    Schools supporting key workers' children will be expected to remain open during the Easter holidays, while officials are considering who is classed under this category.

  3. School closures: Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    As schools are set to close across the West Midlands, we'll be bringing you live updates.

    If you'd like to share your story you can contact us via via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top