One parent has described the school closures as "uncharted territory".

Hilary Hopker

Hilary Hopker from Coventry said although school closures were expected, it was a "daunting time for parents who are to now take on the role of teachers and somehow manage that full-time while trying to work from home".

She added: "It's an uncertain time for children too, we do not know when they will go back to school.

"Parenting often pushes you into uncharted territory, but no one has navigated these waters before."