Live
School closures: Latest updates from West Midlands
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Get involved
School closures 'uncertain for parents and children'
One parent has described the school closures as "uncharted territory".
Hilary Hopker from Coventry said although school closures were expected, it was a "daunting time for parents who are to now take on the role of teachers and somehow manage that full-time while trying to work from home".
She added: "It's an uncertain time for children too, we do not know when they will go back to school.
"Parenting often pushes you into uncharted territory, but no one has navigated these waters before."
Call for clarity amid school closures
Schools across the West Midlands will join others across the UK to close their doors tomorrow, except to vulnerable pupils or children of key workers.
Some are calling for urgent clarity from the government after the announcement that GSCEs and A-Levels in England and Wales will be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.
Announcing the closure of schools in England on Wednesday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs officials were working with exam boards "to ensure that children get the qualifications they need".
Schools supporting key workers' children will be expected to remain open during the Easter holidays, while officials are considering who is classed under this category.
School closures: Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
As schools are set to close across the West Midlands, we'll be bringing you live updates.
If you'd like to share your story you can contact us via via email, Twitter and Facebook.