First coronavirus death confirmed in Sussex
A 75-year-old man has died at Eastbourne District General Hospital in Sussex from coronavirus.
It's thought to be the county's first death from the virus.
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said the patient had "underlying health conditions and a recent history of travel abroad".
A spokesman said the trust was "working to support any patients and members of staff who had come into contact with the patient".
School closures 'pretty scary'
With school children being sent home from tomorrow, one mother has told BBC Radio Cumbria the situation is "pretty scary".
The government says schools will have to close and it's also cancelled GCSE and A-level exams.
Only the most vulnerable young people and children of essential workers such as NHS staff and police officers will still be able to attend classes.
Toni Stafford, who is a mother and kitchen worker at St Martin and St Mary's primary school in Windermere, said her children's education and her job were "on the line".
She said: "It's pretty scary... I've got two girls in school and they are due to sit their Sats, this one in Year 6 and one in Year 2. We just don't know what's happening at the minute."
Toni Stafford, who relies on overtime to supplement her salary, said she would see her income reduced because of the decision.
Milkman offers extra help to older customers
Tony Fowler has often taken other items to customers but has added to his services for isolated people.Read more
Advice: How to wash your hands - in 20 seconds
The NHS says that washing your hands is a key part of preventing the spread of viruses such as the coronavirus.
Dr Adele McCormick, from the University of Westminster, demonstrates how to do this properly - which should take about 20 seconds.
Forty Tube stations to close
Up to 40 stations on the London Underground network are to be shut as the city attempts to reduce the effect of the coronavirus outbreak.
Transport for London announced there would be a partial shutdown of the network from Thursday morning.
Schools brace for early closure on Friday
Schools across England, Scotland and Wales are to close on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, some schools will be kept open with a skeleton staff to provide support for the children of key workers, such as NHS staff, police and delivery drivers.
England's Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says schools will be closed "until further notice".
Schools and universities are calling for urgent clarity from the government after it announced that GCSEs and A-Levels in England and Wales would be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates and information from across England today after the news that schools across the country will close from Friday afternoon.