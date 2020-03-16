With school children being sent home from tomorrow, one mother has told BBC Radio Cumbria the situation is "pretty scary".

The government says schools will have to close and it's also cancelled GCSE and A-level exams.

Only the most vulnerable young people and children of essential workers such as NHS staff and police officers will still be able to attend classes.

Toni Stafford, who is a mother and kitchen worker at St Martin and St Mary's primary school in Windermere, said her children's education and her job were "on the line".

She said: "It's pretty scary... I've got two girls in school and they are due to sit their Sats, this one in Year 6 and one in Year 2. We just don't know what's happening at the minute."

Toni Stafford, who relies on overtime to supplement her salary, said she would see her income reduced because of the decision.