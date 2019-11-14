Latest updates on flooding in West Midlands

Buses continue to be diverted away from Church Lawford in Warwickshire due to flooding at the railway bridge. Coventry Road remains closed between School Street and Livingstone Avenue. Some buses are being diverted away from the area.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce and Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
Railway bridge flooding closes road
Buses continue to be diverted away from Church Lawford in Warwickshire due to flooding at the railway bridge.
Coventry Road remains closed between School Street and Livingstone Avenue.
Some buses are being diverted away from the area.
Flooding closes railway line
BBC News Travel
Flood water is blocking the railway line between Banbury and Leamington Spa towards Birmingham.
Disruption is expected until 14:30 GMT, said National Rail.
Chiltern Railways and CrossCountry Trains services are affected.
Flood alerts upgraded to flood warnings
Flood warnings have now been issued for the River Teme at Stanford Bridge and Leintwardine, Herefordshire.
Flooding is affecting properties and roads around the area, with river levels set to keep rising until Friday morning.
More than a dozen less severe flood alerts have been issued across the whole of the West Midlands.
Your pictures: Flooding affecting Herefordshire village
This is the scene in the village of Bodenham, Herefordshire, where heavy rain has been falling.
These were posted by BBC Weather Watcher Step Counter.
If you're experiencing flooding please share your pictures with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.
Cars stranded in flood water in Herefordshire
Two cars became stranded in floods at Stockton Cross, near Leominster, said the fire service.
It has issued a reminder for drivers not to attempt to drive through deep water
Flood water closes school in Herefordshire
Fairfield High School in Peterchurch, Herefordshire, has been closed as the routes to school are impassable due to flood water.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a cold and breezy day with heavy rain and lows of 6C (43F).
Flood water affecting roads across counties
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Flooding is affecting roads across the West Midlands.
Flooding expected amid heavy rain
River levels around Shropshire are being monitored closely after flood defences went up in Shrewsbury on Wednesday.
Barriers have also been put up at Hereford and in Upton-upon-Severn and Bewdley, in Worcestershire, where Environment Agency workers remained overnight.
More than a dozen flood alerts remain in place across the West Midlands.
Weather warnings for rain and snow issued
Periods of rain are expected to become widespread across the West Midlands and there's a possibility of flooding, the Met Office is warning.
Snow could also fall on higher ground in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire, it said.
The yellow warning for snow is in place until 10:00, with the rain warning until the end of the day.
Live updates on flooding in the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live page looking at disruption caused by flooding across the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.