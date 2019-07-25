People on beach in Brighton
Live

UK heatwave: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Jennifer Meierhans and Duncan Leatherdale

All times stated are UK

  1. How did you sleep last night?

    Windows open? Fan on?

    One leg in the covers, one leg out?

    If you're struggling to get some decent shut eye in this weather, fear not. Tonight is going to be better with these handy tips to help you drift off - including chilling your socks in the fridge.

    Yes, really. Cooling your feet is the key to lowering your temperature. Who knew?

    Bare feet of a woman on a blue bed
    Copyright: Getty Images

  3. How to keep your baby cool

    Emma Kasprzak

    BBC Online

    The UK heatwave is trending on Google with lots of parents turning to the search engine to find out how to keep their little ones safe in the heat.

    This video from BBC Family has some tips from baby Leo for keeping cool in hot weather.

    Pro tip: Paddling pools make great foot spas once the kids are in bed.

    Video content

    Video caption: How to keep your baby safe in hot weather

  5. Braced for hottest day on record

    The Met Office said there was a 70% chance of the current record of 38.5C (101.3F) from August 2003 being broken.

    Network Rail warned of disruption in areas where tracks were at risk of buckling - with many rail firms advising passengers not to travel.

    People on beach in sun
    Copyright: Image copyrightDANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

  6. Heatwave: Will the UK record fall?

    With temperatures forecast to reach up to an all-time high of 39C in southern and eastern England on Thursday, we'll be bringing you the latest news, information and pictures from across the UK.

Back to top