UK heatwave: Latest updates

Windows open? Fan on? One leg in the covers, one leg out? If you're struggling to get some decent shut eye in this weather, fear not. Tonight is going to be better with these handy tips to help you drift off - including chilling your socks in the fridge. Yes, really. Cooling your feet is the key to lowering your temperature. Who knew?
Live Reporting
By Jennifer Meierhans and Duncan Leatherdale
All times stated are UK
How did you sleep last night?
Windows open? Fan on?
One leg in the covers, one leg out?
If you're struggling to get some decent shut eye in this weather, fear not. Tonight is going to be better with these handy tips to help you drift off - including chilling your socks in the fridge.
Yes, really. Cooling your feet is the key to lowering your temperature. Who knew?
UK braces for hottest day on record
Temperatures could soar to an all-time high of 39C in southern and eastern England on Thursday.Read more
How to keep your baby cool
Emma Kasprzak
BBC Online
The UK heatwave is trending on Google with lots of parents turning to the search engine to find out how to keep their little ones safe in the heat.
This video from BBC Family has some tips from baby Leo for keeping cool in hot weather.
Pro tip: Paddling pools make great foot spas once the kids are in bed.
Rail services hit by soaring temperatures
Network bosses have cancelled trains because of concerns the hot weather will buckle tracks.Read more
Braced for hottest day on record
The Met Office said there was a 70% chance of the current record of 38.5C (101.3F) from August 2003 being broken.
Network Rail warned of disruption in areas where tracks were at risk of buckling - with many rail firms advising passengers not to travel.
Heatwave: Will the UK record fall?
With temperatures forecast to reach up to an all-time high of 39C in southern and eastern England on Thursday, we'll be bringing you the latest news, information and pictures from across the UK.