Jersey news stream

Jersey's politicians are debating whether the future role of the Bailiff should be put to a referendum. Senator Sam Mezec wants an elected speaker to be introduced, to preside over States debates. But the Constable of Grouville, John Le Maistre, says islanders should have a say. Deputy Kirsten Morel said the last referendum has put him off the idea - adding it's up to politicians to make decisions. Constable John Le Bailly, who's supporting the call, said the current system is "our culture and our heritage". The debate comes as the island's current Bailiff - Sir William Bailhache - is due to retire later this year.
Future role of Bailiff debated
Teaching unions angry at pay talks progress claims
Jersey's teaching unions are angry at claims from the chief minister that one of them was responding better to pay talks than the other.
Senator John Le Fondre accused members of the National Education Union (NEU) of being unwilling to look for a solution to the ongoing pay dispute.
He also claimed the States had agreed a positive way forward with the other union - the NASUWT - and they were meeting next week to discuss a higher offer.
But Brendan Carolan, from the NEU, says that's not the case - and has accused the chief minister of trying to divide the unions.