Jersey news stream

Jersey's politicians are debating whether the future role of the Bailiff should be put to a referendum.

Senator Sam Mezec wants an elected speaker to be introduced, to preside over States debates.

But the Constable of Grouville, John Le Maistre, says islanders should have a say.

Deputy Kirsten Morel said the last referendum has put him off the idea - adding it's up to politicians to make decisions.

Constable John Le Bailly, who's supporting the call, said the current system is "our culture and our heritage".

The debate comes as the island's current Bailiff - Sir William Bailhache - is due to retire later this year.