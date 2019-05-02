Sussex news stream

Overnight we have seen the Tories lose overall control in Tandridge, Surrey . In Kent, the Conservatives have lost control of Folkestone and Hythe but the party has held Medway and Dartford. These are the estimated results times for each county in the South East: Kent East Sussex: West Sussex Surrey
When are your local council results due back?
