Sussex news stream

  1. When are your local council results due back?

    Lizzie Massey

    BBC Live reporter

    Election count in Tandridge
    Overnight we have seen the Tories lose overall control in Tandridge, Surrey.

    In Kent, the Conservatives have lost control of Folkestone and Hythe but the party has held Medway and Dartford.

    These are the estimated results times for each county in the South East:

    Kent

    1. Maidstone 12:45
    2. Dover District 13:00
    3. Ashford 14:00
    4. Thanet 14:00
    5. Sevenoaks 15:30
    6. Swale 15:30
    7. Tonbridge & Malling 16:00 -18:00
    8. Canterbury City 17:00
    9. Tunbridge Wells 17:00
    10. Gravesham Borough 18:00

    East Sussex:

    1. Chichester 12:00
    2. Eastbourne 16:00
    3. Rother 16:00
    4. Brighton & Hove 17:00
    5. Lewes 17:00
    6. Wealden 17:00

    West Sussex

    1. Worthing 11:00
    2. Chichester 12:00
    3. Crawley 16:00
    4. Horsham 16:00
    5. Arun 16:00
    6. Mid Sussex 19:00

    Surrey

    1. Mole Valley 15:00
    2. Woking 15:00
    3. Spelthorne 15:00
    4. Reigate and Banstead 16:30
    5. Waverley 18:00
    6. Runnymede 18:00
    7. Elmbridge - Unsure

  5. WW2 soldiers' video messages home

    Attempts are made to trace families of Sussex veterans who sent messages home from Burma.

