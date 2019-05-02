Hampshire and Isle of Wight news stream

Oxford West and Abingdon Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has hailed what she called a "really good night" for the party which has won five councils across the country - Winchester, North Norfolk, Hinckley and Bosworth, Cotswold and Bath and North East Somerset.

"I think what we’ve seen tonight is a clear indication that the Conservatives at a national and to a degree at a local level, are being punished at the ballot box.

"Turnout wasn’t as bad as we thought it might be even though there was quite a lot of apathy on the doorsteps.

"But overall I’m really proud of my team – this is a really good night for the Liberal Democrats."