Hampshire and Isle of Wight news stream

Southampton Test MP Alan Whitehead said he was pleased after Labour retained control of the city council and gained two seats overall from opposition parties in the city.
“In some
of those areas which had been going away from us, we shored that up and kept
the vote solid and that’s what led to the overall good result. That was
a strategy that was persued and it was a strategy that worked," he said.
Donna Jones, Conservative group leader in Portsmouth, says grassroots Tories want a no-deal Brexit.
Layla Moran 'really proud' of Lib Dem performance
Oxford West and Abingdon Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has hailed what she called a "really good night" for the party which has won five councils across the country - Winchester, North Norfolk, Hinckley and Bosworth, Cotswold and Bath and North East Somerset.
"I think what we’ve seen tonight is a clear indication that
the Conservatives at a national and to a degree at a local level, are being
punished at the ballot box.
"Turnout wasn’t as bad as we thought it might be even though
there was quite a lot of apathy on the doorsteps.
"But overall I’m really proud of my team – this is a really
good night for the Liberal Democrats."
These are the first elections to the two new unitary councils in Dorset.
Bournemouth, Christchurch
and Poole Council (BCP) covers the more urban areas of Dorset and is formed from
the two unitary councils of Bournemouth and Poole and the district council of
Christchurch and its area of Dorset County Council.
Dorset Council is formed from
Weymouth and Portland, West Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, East Dorset and those
parts of Dorset County Council.
It reduces the total number of council seats in the county from 333 to 158.
Predecessor councils were all
Conservative, so it would be surprising if the new councils’ control veered from this.
Counting for both councils is taking place later during the day on Friday.
Winchester Tory leaders blames Brexit factor
Leader of Winchester City Council's Conservative group, Caroline Horrill, called on national politicians to "come together and agree a deal" over Brexit after the party lost control of the authority.
The party lost six seats to the Lib Dems.
"People love what we've had to say about what we do - we've given them glass recycling and affordable homes.
"It was the national picture that was frustrating residents. We're a 60-40 remain area and they're frustrated with all politicians who have failed to bring about a conclusion to the Brexit deal," she said.
BBC reporter Sean Dilley in Winchester Guildhall says: "With four results yet to declare, there is no result other than the Liberal Democrats will take control of Winchester for the first time since 2003. There is no way the Conservatives can come back.
"Both parties are insisting people were voting not just on Brexit but on local issues - recycling, parking, transport infrastructure.
"What is interesting, speaking to Conservative sources, they've spoken about a large number of spoilt ballot papers with general Brexit abuse."
BreakingLib Dems take Winchester
Emily Hudson
BBC Radio Solent, Hants and IoW political reporter
The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Winchester City Council.
Lib Dems celebrate gaining control of Winchester City Council
Lib Dems take council from Tories
The Conservatives were defending a majority of one in Remain-voting Winchester.Read more
Portsmouth leaders on election results
Labour celebrate holding Southampton
'Everyone's a winner' in Portsmouth
People 'fed up with politics'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Portsmouth - 'The dog that didn't bark'
Peter Henley
Political editor, South of England
I'm a bit puzzled and confused by it all because nothing really has happened here at all - the council remains hung - the Lib Dems are up one seat, the Tories down one.
All through the campaign people were saying there was this vitriol on the doorstep towards local politicians because of what was happening nationally.
It was thought people would stay at home and the big parties would suffer - but it hasn't happened here.
There have been a lot of local issues people have been able to get their teeth into - the parking scheme and the Victory Energy saga.
To quote local author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and his Sherlock Holmes mysteries - perhaps this is a case of the dog that didn't bark.
The full make-up of Southampton
Lib Dems biggest party in Portsmouth
The Lib Dems are now the largest party in Portsmouth with Gerald Vernon Jackson set to remain as leader.
In his speech he says thanks party workers and says: "people like what we have done - bins, education, youth clubs and parking schemes."
From the Southampton count
All of the sixteen seats up in Southampton have now been declared.
NOC in Portsmouth
BreakingLabour keep control of Southampton
Labour regain control of Southampton City Council.
With a third of the seats up for election, the party has made three gains
Conservative losses in Portsmouth
Emily Hudson
BBC Radio Solent, Hants and IoW political reporter
Not a good night for the Conservatives in Portsmouth so far.
Lee Hunt has taken the Nelson ward for the Lib Dems, taking the seat from the Conservatives. Their vote collapsed here - they came 4th, behind UKIP.
The St Jude ward is a gain for Labour's Graham Heaney from the Conservatives. The Conservatives drop to third in this ward.
The Conservatives and Lib Dems went into this election with an equal number of seats, with Labour supporting a Lib Dem-led administration.