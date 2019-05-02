Dorset news stream

These are the first elections to the two new unitary councils in Dorset.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) covers the more urban areas of Dorset and is formed from the two unitary councils of Bournemouth and Poole and the district council of Christchurch and its area of Dorset County Council.

Dorset Council is formed from Weymouth and Portland, West Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, East Dorset and those parts of Dorset County Council.

It reduces the total number of council seats in the county from 333 to 158.

Predecessor councils were all Conservative, so it would be surprising if the new councils’ control veered from this.

Counting for both councils is taking place later during the day on Friday.