Berkshire news stream

Tories lose seats across Berkshire
No borough councils change hands, but there is a swing away from the Conservatives.Read more
Man found with mysterious head injuries in Reading
A man is in critical condition in hospital after being found in Reading with serious head injuries.
Police are trying to piece together what happened to the 25-year-old, who was spotted on CCTV on 19 April at 1:14 on his hands and knees in Oxford Road.
He was seen by paramedics and taken to hospital.
Det Con Jon Morley said: “I am keeping an open mind as to how the man sustained these injuries, and if anybody has any information, or witnessed anything that may explain these injuries, to make contact with police.
"I am particularly keen to hear from a woman who was seen talking to the man when he was seen on his hands and knees on the footage provided by Reading Buses, as she may be able to assist us with our investigation.
"At this stage, it is not known whether this man was the victim of an assault or whether the injuries he has received were by some other cause, as we have been, as yet, unable to speak to him."
