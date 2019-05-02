Suffolk news stream

Live

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Ipswich: Tories lose three seats as Labour hold strengthens

    Sarah Jenkins

    BBC News

    Labour strengthened its hold on Ipswich Borough Council, winning two seats, Whitton and Rushmere, from the Tories.

    The Conservatives also lost a seat to the Lib Dems in St Margarets.

    No other seats changed hands.

    Ipswich count
    Copyright: BBC

  3. West Suffolk: 33,000 ballot papers issued

    Sarah Jenkins

    BBC News

    More than 33,000 ballot papers were issued in the West Suffolk council election.

    The council has only been in existence for a month, having been formed from a merger of Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury.

    The council said the turnout was 31.79%.

    Votes will be counted from 09:00 BST, with a result expected at about 14:00.

