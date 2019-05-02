Suffolk news stream

Labour strengthened its hold on Ipswich Borough Council, winning two seats, Whitton and Rushmere, from the Tories. The Conservatives also lost a seat to the Lib Dems in St Margarets. No other seats changed hands.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Labour holds Ipswich as Tories lose seats
The Conservatives lose two seats to Labour and one to the Liberal Democrats in Ipswich.Read more
Ipswich: Tories lose three seats as Labour hold strengthens
Sarah Jenkins
BBC News
Labour strengthened its hold on Ipswich Borough Council, winning two seats, Whitton and Rushmere, from the Tories.
The Conservatives also lost a seat to the Lib Dems in St Margarets.
No other seats changed hands.
West Suffolk: 33,000 ballot papers issued
Sarah Jenkins
BBC News
More than 33,000 ballot papers were issued in the West Suffolk council election.
The council has only been in existence for a month, having been formed from a merger of Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury.
The council said the turnout was 31.79%.
Votes will be counted from 09:00 BST, with a result expected at about 14:00.
Mum and son, 4, died from neck injuries
Abhay Roa, four, and Snehashree Sudarshan were found dead in a house in Newmarket.Read more
Triple rape suspect 'being hidden'
Police say there is no evidence Joseph McCann, wanted over three attacks, has left the country.Read more