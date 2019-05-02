Beds, Herts and Bucks news stream

Most
of these council seats were last contested in 2015. If a week is a long time in
politics, then four years is a lifetime.
Back then, the Conservatives won a
surprise majority in the General Election and the party’s
national popularity helped local Tory groups pick up dozens of council seats.
It means that while Labour and the Liberal Democrats are defending around half
their total number of seats on our councils, the Conservatives are defending
three quarters of them. That’s a huge ask, even before policies or the public’s
mood come into it.
Peterborough
will be closely scrutinised. Anger remains over the former Labour MP Fiona
Onasanya’s criminal conviction and refusal to quit. Conservatives hold the council with a
majority of just one – a small shift could lead it into no overall control or
further strengthen their standing.
Labour
has minority control of Milton Keynes Council, supported by Liberal Democrats. But the Tories are the largest party. Will Labour pick up enough seats for an outright majority? They would need to pick up eight, which will be tough.
Elsewhere,
Bedford will elect a mayor. Can the Liberal Democrat incumbent Dave Hodgson secure a
fourth term?
Local elections 2019: The view from Peterborough, Milton Keynes and Bedford
Ben Schofield
Political correspondent, BBC Look East
