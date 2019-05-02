Live

Somerset news stream

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Police visit Somerset schools to educate on knife crime

    Man holding knife
    Copyright: BBC

    Children in Somerset are being educated by police officers about knife crime.

    Avon and Somerset Police statistics show there have been 20 instances of knife crime reported in the region over the past three years.

    Community beat manager for Midsomer Norton and Radstock, PC Mark Graham has been hosting presentations in schools to teach children about the dangers associated with carrying knives. He believes the problem often goes unreported.

    He said: "We need to be getting the message out that reporting from schools needs to increase.

    "Knife crime is a societal problem. It's not something the police is going to be able to enforce out on their own. It's down to parents the police and the wider community."

    For more information about the Youth and Policing Education Hub, visit the Avon and Somerset Police website.

Back to top