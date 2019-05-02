Somerset news stream

BBC Copyright: BBC

Children in Somerset are being educated by police officers about knife crime.

Avon and Somerset Police statistics show there have been 20 instances of knife crime reported in the region over the past three years.

Community beat manager for Midsomer Norton and Radstock, PC Mark Graham has been hosting presentations in schools to teach children about the dangers associated with carrying knives. He believes the problem often goes unreported.

He said: "We need to be getting the message out that reporting from schools needs to increase.

"Knife crime is a societal problem. It's not something the police is going to be able to enforce out on their own. It's down to parents the police and the wider community."

For more information about the Youth and Policing Education Hub, visit the Avon and Somerset Police website .