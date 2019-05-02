Devon news stream

It was Labour's night in Plymouth again for a second year running. This time last year, the city council - which elects in thirds and usually sees a straight battle between Labour and the Conservatives - moved to Labour majority rule.

As of this morning, the party held the council, gaining one extra seat.

Exeter also remains under Labour control - it would have been a surprise if it hadn't - but lost one of its seats to the Green Party.

TORBAY COUNCIL Copyright: TORBAY COUNCIL

The city's Labour MP Ben Bradshaw lost no time in claiming this reflected his party's failure to commit unequivocally to a referendum on any Brexit deal, with an option to remain in the EU.

Away from Devon's cities - where the two big parties dominate - in Torbay and the rural districts of Devon and Somerset, the contest is largely between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

The Lib Dems made substantial gains in Torbay - and in North Devon, where they narrowly missed taking control by just one seat.