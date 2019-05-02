Devon news stream

It was Labour's night in Plymouth again for a
second year running. This time last year, the city council - which elects in
thirds and usually sees a straight battle between Labour and the Conservatives
- moved to Labour majority rule.
As of this morning, the party held the council,
gaining one extra seat.
Exeter also remains under Labour control -
it would have been a surprise if it hadn't - but lost one of its seats to the
Green Party.
TORBAY COUNCILCopyright: TORBAY COUNCIL
The city's Labour MP Ben Bradshaw lost no time in claiming this reflected his party's failure to commit unequivocally to a referendum on any Brexit deal, with an option to remain in the EU.
Away from Devon's cities - where the two big parties dominate - in Torbay and the rural districts of Devon and Somerset, the contest is largely between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.
The Lib Dems made substantial gains in Torbay - and in North Devon, where they narrowly missed taking control by just one seat.
In Plymouth, it was a tough night for the Conservatives. Despite retaining seats in all but one ward, they fell into third place behind UKIP in many others. In Ham, Devonport and Honicknowle (all retained by Labour) they polled below the UKIP candidates.
Devon elections 2019: Third of Exeter's seats polled
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A third of Exeter's seats have been polled.
Each elected councillor will be appointed for a four-year term, with a third of the 39 seats contested each year - one seat per ward - and then one year without a poll.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Each of Exeter's 13 wards have one councillor seat up for election:
Alphington
Duryard & St James
Exwick
Heavitree
Mincinglake & Whipton
Newtown & St Leonards
Pennsylvania
Pinhoe
Priory
St Thomas
St Davids
St Loyes
Topsham
These wards are based on electoral boundaries which saw complete redistribution of seats in 2016.
Currently a Labour-led authority, the Conservative would need to win 12 seats to take over.
Exeter local elections: 36% turnout
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
The turnout for the Exeter City Council elections is 36%.
A close result is expected with possible upset in the Newtown and St Leonard’s ward where Independent Jemima Moore is said to be “polling well”.
She stood against Labour over the closure of Clifton Hill Sports Centre.
Counting is continuing and results are expected by 01:00.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Plymouth votes now being verified
Lucie Fisher
BBC Spotlight
All ballot boxes have arrived at the Plymouth local election count at the city's Life Centre. Votes are now being verified.
Plymouth City CouncilCopyright: Plymouth City Council
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBCCopyright: BBC
Devon elections 2019: When will the results be announced?
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Voters all across Devon have gone to the polls to elect their new district, parish and town councillors, who will represent them and make decisions on their behalf for the next four years.
We're all used to how general election results work, and many of us have stayed up to watch the results come in overnight.
But while they are subject to the same stringent rules, local elections don't work in the quite the same way and you may have to wait a little longer to get the results.
Here's our guide to when you can expect to find out who is representing you
Not all of the councils in Devon will be counting overnight. In fact, only four of the 10 councils who have elections will be doing so.
Both Exeter City Council and Plymouth City Council, where a third of the council is up for election, are counting overnight. The ballot boxes will be delivered, verified, before counting begins, with full results expected by about 03:00.
The whole of Torbay Council is up for election and they will be counting overnight, with the full results estimated to have been declared by 06:00.
The whole of North Devon Council is also up for election and they will be counting overnight, with full results set to be declared in the early hours of the morning.
Contested town and parish councils will be counted on Friday morning.
In the other six districts - East Devon, Teignbridge, Mid Devon, Torridge, South Hams and West Devon - counts will on Friday morning, with the results being announced by mid-afternoon.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Analysis: Local elections in Devon
Martyn Oates
BBC South West Political Editor
It was Labour's night in Plymouth again for a second year running. This time last year, the city council - which elects in thirds and usually sees a straight battle between Labour and the Conservatives - moved to Labour majority rule.
As of this morning, the party held the council, gaining one extra seat.
Exeter also remains under Labour control - it would have been a surprise if it hadn't - but lost one of its seats to the Green Party.
The city's Labour MP Ben Bradshaw lost no time in claiming this reflected his party's failure to commit unequivocally to a referendum on any Brexit deal, with an option to remain in the EU.
Away from Devon's cities - where the two big parties dominate - in Torbay and the rural districts of Devon and Somerset, the contest is largely between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.
The Lib Dems made substantial gains in Torbay - and in North Devon, where they narrowly missed taking control by just one seat.
Lib Dems make gains across Devon
They missed out on a majority in North Devon by a single seat.Read more
Plymouth's Labour victory 'down to Brexit', say Tories
BBC Spotlight
Labour are celebrating in Plymouth having bucked the national trend in the local elections to increase their majority on the city council by one.
The Conservative opposition leader, Ian Bowyer says he believes it's a direct result of the government's failure over Brexit...
A good night for Labour in Plymouth
Plymouth City Councillor Gareth Derrick has congratulated council leader Tudor Evans on retaining his seat in Ham ward.
North Devon: As it stands
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
In North Devon, with 25 of the 41 seats declared so far:
22 votes are needed to secure a majority.
LiveLiveEngland local elections 2019: Devon
The latest news and updates on the 2019 local elections in DevonFollow
All three Torbay councillors Conservatives so far
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Tories fall into third place behind UKIP in several wards
Plymouth Live
In Plymouth, it was a tough night for the Conservatives. Despite retaining seats in all but one ward, they fell into third place behind UKIP in many others. In Ham, Devonport and Honicknowle (all retained by Labour) they polled below the UKIP candidates.
Local elections: Labour hold Plymouth
Ben Bradshaw: 'Brexit position not clear enough'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The Labour Party is losing votes to the Lib Dems and the Green Party, according to Ben Bradshaw MP.
He says his party's position on Brexit is "not strong enough"...
Green's first seat: Diana Moore
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Concern over air pollution is just one of the environmental factors that won the Greens their first seat in Exeter.
Diana Moore says people are worried for their health...
Devon elections 2019: Third of Plymouth's seats polled
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Plymouth has seen elections in 19 of the city's 20 wards, with a third of the unitary council's seats being polled.
In addition, Plympton St Mary was voting in a referendum on whether to accept the Plympton St Mary Neighbourhood Plan, a local plan covering the period up to 2034.
The plan sets out objectives on the future of the area on key themes such as transport and getting around, the economy, housing and heritage.
Plymouth wards with seats up for election:
Greens take first ever seat in Exeter
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
The Green Party has taken its first ever seat in Exeter - taking St David's from Labour.
They gained the ward by winning almost twice as many votes as Labour in second place.
Overall, Labour hold the city.
Local elections: Plymouth's current political landscape
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
While the votes are still being verified in Plymouth, here's a reminder of the current political landscape in the city.
Local elections result: Labour hold Exeter
Local elections 2019: How to judge the parties
Peter Barnes
BBC political analyst
As we wait for all of the election results to come through, we have a look at how this year sees the biggest set of local elections in England's four-year electoral cycle.
There are more than 8,400 seats up for grabs - almost twice as many as last year.
Most of the seats being contested were last fought in 2015 on the same day as the general election where David Cameron won a small majority for the Conservative Party - their first for 23 years.
That was also a very good day for Tories in council elections. The party made more than 500 gains - an impressive result for a governing party.
It was also a good election for UKIP, whilst Labour and the Liberal Democrats suffered losses. This means that most of the seats this year are currently Conservative held.
John Curtice (pictured), professor of Politics at Strathclyde University, also shares with us "What I'll be looking out for at 03.00 in the morning".
Devon elections 2019: Third of Exeter's seats polled
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A third of Exeter's seats have been polled.
Each elected councillor will be appointed for a four-year term, with a third of the 39 seats contested each year - one seat per ward - and then one year without a poll.
Each of Exeter's 13 wards have one councillor seat up for election:
These wards are based on electoral boundaries which saw complete redistribution of seats in 2016.
Currently a Labour-led authority, the Conservative would need to win 12 seats to take over.
Exeter local elections: 36% turnout
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
The turnout for the Exeter City Council elections is 36%.
A close result is expected with possible upset in the Newtown and St Leonard’s ward where Independent Jemima Moore is said to be “polling well”.
She stood against Labour over the closure of Clifton Hill Sports Centre.
Counting is continuing and results are expected by 01:00.
Plymouth votes now being verified
Lucie Fisher
BBC Spotlight
All ballot boxes have arrived at the Plymouth local election count at the city's Life Centre. Votes are now being verified.
Devon elections 2019: When will the results be announced?
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Voters all across Devon have gone to the polls to elect their new district, parish and town councillors, who will represent them and make decisions on their behalf for the next four years.
We're all used to how general election results work, and many of us have stayed up to watch the results come in overnight.
But while they are subject to the same stringent rules, local elections don't work in the quite the same way and you may have to wait a little longer to get the results. Here's our guide to when you can expect to find out who is representing you
Not all of the councils in Devon will be counting overnight. In fact, only four of the 10 councils who have elections will be doing so.
Both Exeter City Council and Plymouth City Council, where a third of the council is up for election, are counting overnight. The ballot boxes will be delivered, verified, before counting begins, with full results expected by about 03:00.
The whole of Torbay Council is up for election and they will be counting overnight, with the full results estimated to have been declared by 06:00.
The whole of North Devon Council is also up for election and they will be counting overnight, with full results set to be declared in the early hours of the morning.
Contested town and parish councils will be counted on Friday morning.
In the other six districts - East Devon, Teignbridge, Mid Devon, Torridge, South Hams and West Devon - counts will on Friday morning, with the results being announced by mid-afternoon.