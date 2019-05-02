Stoke and Staffordshire news stream

It will be a largely dry night with the odd shower and lows of 5C (41F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
LiveLiveLocal elections 2019: West Midlands results
The latest election news from councils across the region.Follow
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
It will be a largely dry night with the odd shower and lows of 5C (41F).
PM says Huawei leak matter 'closed'
Former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson lost Theresa May's confidence, MPs told.Read more
Wedgwood job cut numbers confirmed
The GMB calls it a scandal but the pottery firm owner's say its necessary to strengthen the business.Read more
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
The latest news, sport, travel and weather across the West Midlands and south Cheshire.Catch up