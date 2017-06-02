South Live: Friday 2 June
- Man suffers 'possible neck injury' as car flips on M27 near Portsmouth
- New calls about girl's arson death in Reading in 1997
- Motorsport fans celebrate 40th anniversary of Oxfordshire's F1 team Williams
- Dorset Blind Association receives Queen's Award for Voluntary Service
Jackett appointed Portsmouth manager
Portsmouth appoint ex-Wolves, Millwall and Rotherham boss Kenny Jackett as their new manager on a two-year contract.Read more
Oxford professor: Africa's newborn twins at risk
One in five children born as a twin in sub-Saharan Africa dies before their fifth birthday, research has found.
The Lancet Infectious Diseases study is the first to analyse death rates among twins in the region.
The report suggests improvements in survival for twins is lagging far behind other children.
The death rate among single-born children aged under-five halved between 1995 and 2014. For twins, the rate came down by a third.
Co-author, Prof Christiaan Monden from Oxford University, said: "So far, the poor fate of twins has gone largely unnoticed."
LIVE: Election debate in Oxford West and Abingdon
Hunt for missing 15-year-old from Fareham
Marcus Alderson, 15, was last seen in The Avenue area of Fareham at 10:20 on Friday.
Hampshire police say they are concerned for his welfare and have urged anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately.
He is white, about 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short black hair and small eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey/green polo shirt, black jeans, and black trainers with white soles.
Marcus has links to Portsmouth, New Milton in the New Forest, and the Isle of Wight, and is believed to have recently travelled through Petersfield.
David Cameron puts his feet up for wedding anniversary
While the election campaign rages at home, the former prime minister and Witney MP David Cameron and his wife were enjoying a holiday in Andalusia, Spain.
Mrs Cameron posted the picture on her Instagram account on Thursday to mark their 21st wedding anniversary.
Knife-point taxi driver robbery linked to two others
Between 12:30 and 01:00 on Sunday a 46-year-old man picked up a man and a woman in his taxi from the rank opposite Ye Harte Garter on Thames Street in Windsor.
They entered the taxi and asked to go to St Mary’s Road in Slough.
The driver was asked to stop at the Chestnuts pub in Langley and he turned the taxi around in the car park and asked for the fare.
The male passenger grabbed the driver and put him in a headlock. He then shouted at him demanding money, and threatened him with what is believed to be a knife.
The woman then jumped onto the front seat of the taxi, and searched the front of the vehicle. She took the victim’s money bag which contained a quantity of cash.
Both offenders then exited the taxi and ran down an alleyway close to the Chestnuts pub.
The woman is described as Asian, around 25-to-30-years-old, with a slim build and dark eyes. She was wearing a black head scarf and full plain black dress. She was also wearing light grey trainers with white soles.
The second offender is described as an Asian man, around 25-years-old and 5ft 10. He has a slim build, straight black hair and was wearing a light grey jumper, possibly a sports top.
GP told death driver, 80, not to drive
The woman, who had been advised not to drive, admitted causing the death of an elderly pedestrian.Read more
The terminally ill woman ringing bells in Dorset's abbeys and minsters this weekend
Election board - what is the point?
Old Gaffers return to Yarmouth
Travel update: Congestion easing on M4 after accident
Over 300 volunteers in Dorset recognised for their hard work by the Queen
Bernie Sanders at Oxford Union: Trump 'stupid' for climate deal withdrawal
Donald Trump's withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement was "stupid, short-sighted and foolhardy", former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has said.
The former Democratic contender for the White House accused the American president of making a "backwards decision", during a speech to Oxford students attending the launch of his new book.
The politician told the Oxford Union: "Yesterday, President Trump did something which I think is incredibly stupid, short-sighted and foolhardy."
"It was an incredibly backwards decision which will hurt the United States and hurt the whole world.
Mr Sanders was introduced by his older brother Larry Sanders, who is contesting the Labour-held Oxford East seat for the Green Party on June 8, and was warmly welcomed with rapturous applause from the crowd.
Hampshire steadily accumulate
Hampshire 202-3 v Warwickshire
Clive Eakin
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport at Ageas Bowl
Hampshire got through the middle session at Southampton without losing a wicket as Warwickshire's bowlers struggled to get life out of a slow pitch since taking three wickets in the first hour.
The batsmen have looked comfortable although timing shots hasn't always been easy with the ball not coming onto the bat.
Sean Ervine has been impressively productive under the circumstances, reaching his first century of the season.
Warwickshire are missing Jeetan Patel, who's with New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad. That leaves Sunny Singh as their main spinner with Andrew Umeed and even Rikki Clarke offering support.
Motorist killed pedestrian after being advised not to drive
An elderly driver who killed a pedestrian after being repeatedly advised by her GP not to drive has been handed a suspended sentence.
June Cox, 80, admitted causing death by careless driving after the fatal crash involving an 83-year-old woman in the Northbourne area of Bournemouth in November.
Cox, who was not injured in the crash, was handed a four-month sentence, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for five years.
Travel update: Queues on M4 after accident
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
There is queuing traffic and two lanes closed due to an accident on the M4 westbound between junction 5 for the A4 at Langley and junction 6 at the A355 for Slough and Windsor.
Have you changed who you intend to vote for?
We've asked members of the BBC's election panel in the south if their voting intentions have changed over the course of the campaign so far.
These are the responses they gave us:
"No. I've always known I will vote Conservative. Theresa May is the only leader who will get a good Brexit deal."
Roger, Bournemouth
"I always used to vote Lib Dem but since they joined with the Tories last time, I am now voting Labour."
Mickie, Dorchester
"No, I still believe Theresa May is the best person to be prime minister and will get the best Brexit deal. Conservatives may be squeezing everyone's finances at the moment but Labour give away too much of taxpayers money to the wrong people and have not come up with any plausible ways of funding their ideas."
Alison, Southampton
"I'm leaning towards Labour more, the Conservatives are becoming more and more off-putting."
Mike, Southampton
"It hasn't as I am a long-term Conservative party supporter and believe aspiration is crucial to life."
Dave, Portsmouth
Reading Abbey exhibition opens this weekend
The Reading Abbey Quarter: Then and Now exhibition officially launches tomorrow, telling the story of the site from prehistory to the present day via artwork and artefacts.
It was founded by Henry I in 1121, but following the dissolution of the monasteries in 1539 only two complete buildings remain.
Sarah Hacker, Reading Borough Council’s lead member for culture, who is opening the exhibition alongside Mayor Rose Williams, called it a "fascinating new exhibition illustrating the immensely rich history of the Abbey Quarter".
She added: "This is just a small part of the overall works to regenerate, what was the heart of Reading and I would like to encourage residents to visit the exhibition when they have an opportunity to realise such an important part of the heritage of the town."
Moped riders snatch bag and knock off cyclist in Reading
Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in Reading.
At about 18:30 on Tuesday a 50-year-old woman was cycling on Redlands Road with her bag in the front basket of her bike, secured with a bungee cord.
Between the junctions with Allcroft Road and London Road, two people on a black moped drove close to her and snatched her bag, causing her to fall from her bike.
They left on the moped in the direction of London Road and the woman sustained injuries to her face, hips and hands, and was assisted at the scene by passers-by.
She was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
The moped driver was wearing dark-coloured clothing with long sleeves and long trousers, which was possibly a tracksuit, and a black helmet. The passenger was wearing similar clothing.
Hampshire make strong recovery
Hampshire 136-3 v Warwickshire
Kevan James
Sport Presenter, BBC Radio Solent at Ageas Bowl
After being 31-3 inside 45 minutes, Hampshire are recovering thanks to Sean Ervine and Jimmy Adams.
The former has had a relatively lean time in the championship, his only previous half-century coming in the first innings against Middlesex also at the Ageas Bowl.
Adams has been recalled chiefly because Liam Dawson who has been opening the batting recently, is with the Lions.
Adams took 35 minutes to get off the mark this morning, but has since added solidity to an innings that is building after those early shocks.
The pitch here at the Ageas Bowl is pretty slow, but is drier, and the grass has been cut tighter, at each end on a spinners length.
Will be interesting to see how the spinners fare as we get further into the game.
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Commuters' misery turned into musical
Southern Fail: The Musical is a new stage show, mocking the rail firm after more than a year of union disputes.Read more
The Red Arrows: A cockpit view of new routine
The Red Arrows have given a sneak preview of a routine they will be performing at summer shows - including Bournemouth Air Festival, The Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Swanage Regatta, Cowes Week, Lyme Regis Carnival, Weymouth Carnival and CarFest South.
'Shock' at scene of Blackbird Leys murder
Det Chief Insp Ailsa Kent, of the major crime unit of Thames Valley Police, has appealed for the public's help in a murder investigation in Blackbird Leys.
A man died following a fight between a group of men last night.
She said: "[We] would advise anyone who may have information that could relate to this serious incident to come forward.
"As a result of the incident you will see an increased police presence in the area whilst our investigation is ongoing and also to provide reassurance to members of the public."
Resident Estelle Bishop, who placed flowers at the scene, said she was "shocked and overwhelmed".
"I couldn't believe it because it's only over the road from where I live," she added.
"It's not a thing that happens on Blackbird Leys. Not like this anyway, where they've died."
It could have been you
Dave Gilyeat
BBC South
Check your pockets people of Slough, because there's an unclaimed £1m Lotto Millionaire Raffle prize after a ticket was bought there. It's from the draw on Saturday 13 May.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life."
He adds that you should check your pockets, wallets and down the back of the sofa, but you probably thought of that.
I'd check my coat, but when I last watched the lottery, it looked like this.
That's Gordon Kennedy loitering at the back, if you were wondering.
Men on CCTV sought over jewel theft
Linda Serck
BBC South
Two men caught on CCTV are wanted for questioning in relation to a jewellery theft in Berkshire.
Thames Valley Police said the men may hold "valuable information" regarding the theft in the Hungerford Arcade, which was reported on 10 May at about 14:00 BST.
If you know these men, or have any information which may assist with the investigation, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.
Murder probe after brawl death
A man in his late 20s was found with serious injuries at the scene and later died in hospital.Read more
Cyclist critical after Southsea collision
A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Portsmouth last night.
The 55-year-old cyclist suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by a Citroen DS3 on the junction of Fawcett Road and the Fratton Bridge roundabout, Southsea, shortly after 18:00 on Thursday.
He was airlifted to hospital in Southampton where his condition is described as critical but stable.
Aldershot Town sign striker Okojie
National League side Aldershot Town sign former Hitchin Town striker Shaun Okojie from Corinthian Casuals.Read more
Queen's award for railway volunteers
Volunteers have spent decades working to reinstate the heritage railway which was ripped up in 1972.Read more
Barker impresses as Adams battles
Hampshire 82-3 v Warwickshire
Clive Eakin
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport at Ageas Bowl
An outstanding spell of bowling from the Pavilion End by Keith Barker has been the highlight on the first morning at Southampton.
He nearly had a wicket from the first ball of the day, edged just short of slip by Michael Carberry. But Barker didn't have to wait long before making Carberry his 300th first-class victim.
He soon added the wicket of Rilee Rossouw with a glorious in-swinger and Hampshire were in trouble when George Bailey fell to a Boyd Rankin delivery which stopped on him.
But Jimmy Adams batted patiently through the session to finish it on 18, still 29 runs short of reaching 13,000 career first class runs.
Old McDonald's had a footballer
A new contract was on the menu as Oxford City FC signed Matt Paterson at a local McDonald's.
We're guessing he had fries with that.
You should have put a ring on it...
Euromillions winner in Oxfordshire
Dave Gilyeat
BBC South
A mystery man from Oxfordshire has won £249,438 on the Euromillions.
Known only as Mr M, he says the first thing he bought after learning about his win was a new hoover!
He also plans to pay off his mortgage and book a holiday.
The last time I won anything on the lottery was around the time this picture was taken...
Police commissioner 'delighted' new centre is given go-ahead in Portsmouth
Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, has said the new 'modern' police centre is "really good news" for the community.
The Police Investigation Centre has been granted planning permission and is set to serve the east of Hampshire from the Merlin Park Development off Airport Service Road in Copnor from the spring of 2019.
Mr Lane said: "It delivers on my promise to give this project my focus and priority and it will support my objective to keep us safer."
He added that the development would "build" on the work at police centres in Southampton and Basingstoke to bring police officers together.
London Irish sign four more new players
Newly-promoted Premiership side London Irish sign Napolioni Nalaga, Luke McLean, Petrus Du Plessis and Saia Fainga’a.Read more
Hampshire creep past 50
Hampshire 53-3 v Warwickshire
Been a tough morning for Hampshire against Warwickshire after losing Michael Carberry, Rilee Rossouw and George Bailey to the new ball to slump to 31-3.
Keith Barker picked up two of those wickets, but Jimmy Adams (15 not out) and Sean Ervine (11 not out) are attempting a rebuilding process as he head towards lunch.
Dugdale and Cole both leave Eastleigh
Defenders Adam Dugdale and Chinua Cole leave National League club Eastleigh by mutual consent.Read more