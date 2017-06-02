South Live: Friday 2 June

One in five children born as a twin in sub-Saharan Africa dies before their fifth birthday, research has found.

Science Photo Library

The Lancet Infectious Diseases study is the first to analyse death rates among twins in the region.

The report suggests improvements in survival for twins is lagging far behind other children.

The death rate among single-born children aged under-five halved between 1995 and 2014. For twins, the rate came down by a third.

Co-author, Prof Christiaan Monden from Oxford University, said: "So far, the poor fate of twins has gone largely unnoticed."