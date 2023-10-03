Baroness Hallett insists the inquiry is "not ignoring" the bereaved families as she notes the room will shortly see a "moving" impact film.

She says 14 people from across the UK appear in the film to talk about the devastating impact the pandemic has had on their lives.

Funerals, care homes, schools, loneliness, isolation, long Covid, mental health and lockdown rule breaking form part of the 20-minute video, she adds.

Baroness Hallett emphasises the video is powerful and she invites those who do not wish to see the film to leave the room.