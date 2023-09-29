School bus full of children overturns on M53 in Wirral

The situation in Wirral is developing quickly after a school bus overturned on the M53 - and we'll continue to bring you the latest updates as we get them.

In the meantime, here's everything we know so far:

Police received a report at 08:00 BST that a bus struck a reservation on junction five (J5) of the motorway

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, attended the incident

50 people have been assessed at the scene with one female patient taken to hospital so far with major injuries, according to the ambulance service

Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School have both confirmed their bus was involved - the coach service involved carries students from both schools

The motorway has been closed between J5 at Ellesmere Port and J4 at Bebington

Stay with us as we bring you the latest.