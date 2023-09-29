Sycamore tree with Norther Lights behind it
Felled sycamore tree 'part of England's identity'

Edited by Jamie Whitehead

All times stated are UK

  Share your stories of the Sycamore Gap tree with us

    People’s love of trees is strong - the outpouring of emotion over the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree is testament to that.

    So let us know your thoughts and memories of the Northumberland landmark. Perhaps you got engaged there or it was a special place for your family?

    We'd love to hear tales of other trees that are special to you as well.

    And don’t forget to send us pictures.

    Please get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

    Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

  2. Tree at Sycamore Gap could regrow - National Trust

    This morning, we've learned that the the tree's stump was healthy, which means that it could regrow.

    National Trust manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast earlier: "It's a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump".

    "It may well regrow from the coppice of the stump", he aded.

    Quote Message: And if we could nurture that, then that might be one of the best outcomes, and then we keep the tree."

  3. A famous tree felled - but hope may not be lost

    Jo Couzens

    Live reporter

    There has been an outpouring of emotion since one of the UK's most famous trees was deliberately chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

    People have been sharing images of themselves on social media standing in front of the iconic tree at Sycamore Gap, beside Hadrian’s wall in Northumberland.

    The beloved landmark – known as Robin Hood’s - was named Tree of the Year in 2016 and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.

    But all may not be lost, as the National Trust offers a glimmer of hope that new shoots could grow from the base of the “healthy” tree stump.

    A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

    Stay with us as we bring you stories, tributes and images of this special tree.

