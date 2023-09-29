Live
Felled sycamore tree 'part of England's identity'
We want to hear your stories and see your pictures - email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on +44 7756165803
Edited by Jamie Whitehead
Tree at Sycamore Gap could regrow - National Trust
This morning, we've learned that the the tree's stump was healthy, which means that it could regrow.
National Trust manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast earlier: "It's a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump".
"It may well regrow from the coppice of the stump", he aded.
A famous tree felled - but hope may not be lost
Jo Couzens
Live reporter
There has been an outpouring of emotion since one of the UK's most famous trees was deliberately chopped down overnight on Wednesday.
People have been sharing images of themselves on social media standing in front of the iconic tree at Sycamore Gap, beside Hadrian’s wall in Northumberland.
The beloved landmark – known as Robin Hood’s - was named Tree of the Year in 2016 and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.
But all may not be lost, as the National Trust offers a glimmer of hope that new shoots could grow from the base of the “healthy” tree stump.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Stay with us as we bring you stories, tributes and images of this special tree.