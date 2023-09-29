GB News boss condemns Laurence Fox comments

The boss of GB News Angelos Frangopoulos has said he is "appalled" by Laurence Fox’s on-air remarks about a female journalist.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: "They are not in keeping with the values of us as a business and as a media company and obviously, we took action immediately.

"There is a process that needs to be followed, and we expect that that process will be completed very soon.”

He confirmed neither Fox nor host Dan Wootton had been sacked and that he expected the channel's investigations "to be resolved very quickly".

Laurence Fox sparked the controversy when he asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with journalist Ava Evans. He has since apologised.

