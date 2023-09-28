Gary Lineker: New BBC social media rules 'all very sensible'

BBC Copyright: BBC

John Hardie has been speaking to BBC News after his report was published today.

He says new guidelines give presenters the freedom to express their views as long as they “engage with the issue” and don't attack a politician or a party.

Hardie says he hopes the guidelines make it easier for the BBC to distinguish between someone who is speaking about a policy and someone who is attacking a politician or party.

Asked if the guidelines give presenters more freedom than previously, he says they "absolutely" do.

Quizzed on what he would tell the broadcaster the next time a social media post sparks controversy (which is how this all started), he says his advice would be: “Take your time, be consistent and be confident when you take a position.”

He adds that he was given “complete independence” to conduct the review, and is “satisfied that the BBC has taken on board my recommendations”.