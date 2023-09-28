Gary Lineker: New BBC social media rules 'all very sensible'

Presenters 'absolutely' given more freedom than before - Hardie
John Hardie has been speaking to BBC News after his report was published today.
He says new guidelines give presenters the freedom to express their views as long as they “engage with the issue” and don't attack a politician or a party.
Hardie says he hopes the guidelines make it easier for the BBC to distinguish between someone who is speaking about a policy and someone who is attacking a politician or party.
Asked if the guidelines give presenters more freedom than previously, he says they "absolutely" do.
Quizzed on what he would tell the broadcaster the next time a social media post sparks controversy (which is how this all started), he says his advice would be: “Take your time, be consistent and be confident when you take a position.”
He adds that he was given “complete independence” to conduct the review, and is “satisfied that the BBC has taken on board my recommendations”.
Most I spoke to said there was no easy answer - Hardie
Elsewhere in the intro to his report, former ITN boss John Hardie notes that "very few" of the people he spoke to "considered the issue was solvable by a simple, satisfactory answer".
He says a small number of his interviewees said the BBC should set no impartiality rules for off-air social media comments of non-news presenters, beyond guidance on "matters of disrepute" such as overtly racist remarks.
He says an equally small number said such presenters who "enjoyed a high-profile on the BBC, well-paid through the licence fee" should not express views on political matters at all.
Hardie adds that he didn't find either answer convincing and the great majority of those he spoke to "considered there was no easy answer" and that there were "compelling and competing principles at play".
Hardie interviewed trade unions, staff and executives
Thomas Mackintosh
Live reporter
I'm going through the 54-page document line by line.
In his own words, John Hardie says the scope for his review was "narrow" adding it is focused on a "relatively small portion" of people working for the BBC.
Hardie says he personally carried out 83 interviews with a variety of people.
Trade unions, lawyers, journalists, BBC staff, agents, regulators, BBC executives and even former director generals all spoke to him as he reviewed relevant reports, existing guidelines and contract structures.
He says he invited all staff at the BBC to email him directly their own opinions and observations
on a confidential basis as he carried out research.
Hardie says the research is "designed to understand licence-fee payers’ attitudes to the
specific subject at hand and the underlying principles in play".
How BBC News reports on the BBC
It can look a bit complicated when BBC News is covering a story about the BBC.
But with stories like today's, BBC News journalists treat the BBC in the same way as any other organisation the news service reports on.
And like with any other organisation, BBC News has to ask BBC management or BBC services for responses and contact the BBC press office for official statements.
Occasionally BBC journalists approach senior managers for unplanned interviews - known as "doorsteps" in the news business.
They also sometimes get offered interviews with management - like this one with director general Tim Davie over the Gary Lineker row.
And when this happens, they know they'll be scrutinised within and outside the BBC over how well they hold their boss to account.
There are still grey areas - and grey areas can lead to rows
David Sillito
Media and arts correspondent
It is a 50-page document and it is anything but simple.
The top line from this review - there is a new list of flagship programmes, including Match of the Day, and its presenters should not bring the BBC into disrepute or political bother.
There are many, many grey areas and a lot of detail which still needs to be waded through.
For example, that tweet which got Lineker into bother - how would that be tested against the new rules?
Grey areas often extend to the next row, so I think there is a lot of clarification still needed in all of this.
'Would Lineker's original tweet be allowed?'
Craig Oliver - former director of policy and communications at Downing Street, and before that a BBC editor - has posted his thoughts on social media. He writes:
"The only reason this guidance now exists is because of the row over @GaryLineker tweeting that the govt language on migration was 'not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s' - so the key question is: Would he be allowed to send it now? I wonder if BBC will answer it…"
How we got here... in 100 words
A row erupted in March after Match of the Day
presenter Gary Lineker (who’s mentioned below) tweeted criticism of the
government's plan to stop people who arrive in the UK illegally from claiming
asylum.
He likened language used by MPs "to that used by Germany in the
30s".
The BBC took Lineker - a freelancer who is not technically a member of
staff - off air, saying he had broken its guidelines on impartiality.
But he returned a week later, with the corporation announcing an
independent review of its social media guidelines, particularly for
freelancers.
That's what we've received today.
BreakingAll very sensible - Lineker
We have had some reaction from Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker - whose tweet earlier this year about the government's asylum policy language caused a furore.
He writes on Twitter, now known as X: "All very sensible."
New guidance is fair - BBC director general
Let's bring you some reaction from the BBC's director general.
Tim Davie says: "We all have a responsibility to treat people with civility and respect, particularly at a time when public debate and discussion, both on and offline, can be so polarised.
"The BBC also has important commitments to both freedom of expression and impartiality - and this rightly extends to social media.
"Clarity on how those working for the BBC use social media is no only important for them and the organisation, but also for our audiences.
"The new guidance, which includes new requirements for presenters of our flagship programmes, is both proportionate and fair and protects these commitments.”
Who won’t the new guidelines affect?
"Strict requirements" for impartiality still stand for those working in news, current affairs, factual journalism and senior leadership.
But other freelance presenters outside these areas - and the "flagship" shows - continue to have "no impartiality requirements on social media", according to the guidance.
The same applies for actors, dramatists, comedians, musicians and pundits.
Match of the Day, The Apprentice, and Top Gear among flagship programmes
The rules apply to BBC "flagship" presenters - whether they are staff or freelance. The flagship shows are:
Match of the Day - Gary Lineker and Mark Chapman*
The Apprentice - Lord Alan Sugar
Antiques Roadshow - Fiona Bruce*
Dragon's Den - Evan Davis*
The One Show - Alex Jones
Masterchef - John Torode and Greg Wallace
Top Gear - currently not in production
Strictly Come Dancing - Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman
Major events (e.g. sporting events) - confirmed when on air
*Also covered by guidance for those working in news & current affairs or factual journalism.
What flagship presenters can't do
The new guidance includes certain rules while “flagship programmes” are on air - and for a two-week window before and after the series.
Flagship programme presenters must not:
Endorse or attack a political party (including parties in government or opposition)
Criticise the character of individual politicians in the UK
Comment on any issue that is a matter of political debate during the election period for UK general elections and referendums in any part of the UK
Take up an official role in campaigning groups or become involved in fundraising for campaigning
BreakingPresenters outside news should be free to express political views - but there are caveats
In his review, Hardie writes that "high-profile presenters outside of journalism should be able to express views on issues and policies”.
He says this includes “matters of political contention”.
But, he adds, they must “stop well short of campaigning in party politics or for activist organisations”.
BBC publishes new social media guidelines
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
The findings of an independent review to address “grey areas” in the BBC’s social media guidelines have been published.
The review - led by former ITN chief executive - was ordered when Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was briefly taken off air earlier this year for tweeting about the government’s migration language.
Informed by today's review, the BBC has published new guidance around the use of social media for its journalists.
Owen Amos, Emily Atkinson, Barbara Tasch, Thomas Mackintosh and I are picking through the documents and will bring you the top lines on this page.
