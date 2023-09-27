There has been persistent rain in many parts of Northern Ireland for the past couple of hours, but no signs of serious disruption just yet. The wind is picking up a little and shaking the leaves on the trees outside BBC Broadcasting House in Belfast, but so far nothing much out of the ordinary for a wet autumn day in the city. However, Storm Agnes is expected to move in during lunchtime, bringing disruptive winds and rain for much of the evening and overnight.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emily McGarvey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Belfast braced for arrival of Storm Agnes
Eimear Flanagan
Reporting from Belfast
Watch the latest BBC Weather forecast
Here's Helen Willetts with the latest outlook for the next few hours:
Strong gusts and heavy rain already reported in Ireland
As we have been reporting Storm Agnes is expected to lash much of the UK this afternoon and this evening.
But it has already brought rain and strong winds to parts of Ireland.
Sherkin Island, off the south-west coast, recorded an average speed wind of 69kmph (44mph) with gusts of 111kmph (68mph), the Irish Met Office said just after 10:30 this morning
And just before midday emergency services in County Cork were sent to the Youghal Strand beach front after the roof of a building was ripped off.
As you can see below, cars in Cork have been dealing with floodwater on the roads.
How will Storm Agnes affect the nations and regions?
The Met Office yellow wind warning covers all of Wales, as well as Northern Ireland, Scotland and large parts of northern and western England.
Storm Agnes is expected to arrive in Northern Ireland this lunchtime with a yellow warning for rain in place from 11:00 (BST) until 20:00.
In Wales, ferries have been cancelled due to strong winds and forecasters warn injuries are possible during the storm.
Forecasters said parts of north-west Wales may see gusts of up to 75 mph (120 km/h) in coastal and hilly areas.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has put nine flood alerts in place and the Met Office said the strongest winds were expected to hit south west Scotland.
Storm Agnes set to hit much of the UK
Emily McGarvey
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as the UK braces for the impact of Storm Agnes - the first named storm of the autumn and winter season.
The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings from Wednesday afternoon lasting until Thursday morning, with Agnes set to bring strong winds and heavy rain.
The strongest winds are likely around Irish Sea coastal areas with gusts up to 75mph (120km/h).
Stay with us as we bring you the latest weather updates in your area.