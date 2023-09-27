Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker This person braved the rain in Belfast city centre Image caption: This person braved the rain in Belfast city centre

There has been persistent rain in many parts of Northern Ireland for the past couple of hours, but no signs of serious disruption just yet.

The wind is picking up a little and shaking the leaves on the trees outside BBC Broadcasting House in Belfast, but so far nothing much out of the ordinary for a wet autumn day in the city.

However, Storm Agnes is expected to move in during lunchtime, bringing disruptive winds and rain for much of the evening and overnight.