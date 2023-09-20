Rishi Sunak considers weakening key green policies

Sir Alok Sharma, a former Conservative cabinet minister who chaired the COP26 summit in Glasgow, has been speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.

Among other things, he says it's vital that the UK commits to ambitious targets because it's a global leader.

The reason the UK has been able to convince other countries to meet their climate commitments is precisely because we had ambitious targets ourselves, Sharma tells the programme.

It gave us the “moral authority” to speak to other countries about their climate goals, he says.