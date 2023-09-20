Rishi Sunak considers weakening key green policies

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told Times Radio she "commends" Sunak for making "difficult" decisions on net zero.
She says: "We're not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people."
She's coming up on BBC Breakfast shortly, so stay with us and we'll keep you updated.
Without ambitious goals, UK risks losing ability to influence other countries - Sharma
Sir Alok Sharma, a former Conservative cabinet minister who chaired the COP26 summit in Glasgow, has been speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.
Among other things, he says it's vital that the UK commits to ambitious targets because it's a global leader.
The reason the UK has been able to convince other countries to meet their climate commitments is precisely because we had ambitious targets ourselves, Sharma tells the programme.
It gave us the “moral authority” to speak to other countries about their climate goals, he says.
What is net zero?
This isn’t the first time net zero has been mentioned by
politicians - and it certainly won't be the last.
But what
does it actually mean?
In short, net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of
greenhouse gases - such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane - in the atmosphere.
Not all emissions can be reduced to zero, so those that remain need to be matched by actively removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. This is known as "offsetting".
The government has said it wants to reach net zero by 2050 and in his statement last night, Sunak said he remains committed to this.
Read more about how close the UK is to reaching that target
here
Sunak’s unusual reaction to the leak
Chris Mason
Political editor
Governments hate it when they lose control of what they plan
to say and when. And that is precisely what happened last night when we
revealed Rishi Sunak was considering weakening some key green commitments.
Downing Street’s choreography, their grid of planned
announcements, shredded by a leak.
Usually after a leak, folk in government will say
they don't comment on leaks.
Not this time.
It wasn't just a comment, but a statement from the
prime minister, effectively acknowledging what we had reported.
Hello, you join us amid the news that Rishi Sunak is thinking about weakening some of the government’s
key green commitments in a major policy shift.
This could mean delaying a ban on selling new petrol and diesel
cars and phasing out gas boilers, according to multiple sources who have spoken to the
BBC.
Sunak is preparing to set out the changes in a speech in the next few days. In a statement last night, he said the government remains committed to reaching net zero
carbon emissions by 2050 - but in a "more proportionate way".
I’ll
be bringing you updates on this story throughout the day with Megan
Fisher and Ali Abbas Ahamdi, so stay with us.
In
the meantime, get up to speed on this story here.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jamie Whitehead
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Read more about how close the UK is to reaching that target
here
- Read more about all of that here
BreakingBraverman 'commends' PM decision
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told Times Radio she "commends" Sunak for making "difficult" decisions on net zero.
She says: "We're not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people."
She's coming up on BBC Breakfast shortly, so stay with us and we'll keep you updated.
Without ambitious goals, UK risks losing ability to influence other countries - Sharma
Sir Alok Sharma, a former Conservative cabinet minister who chaired the COP26 summit in Glasgow, has been speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.
Among other things, he says it's vital that the UK commits to ambitious targets because it's a global leader.
The reason the UK has been able to convince other countries to meet their climate commitments is precisely because we had ambitious targets ourselves, Sharma tells the programme.
It gave us the “moral authority” to speak to other countries about their climate goals, he says.
What is net zero?
This isn’t the first time net zero has been mentioned by politicians - and it certainly won't be the last.
But what does it actually mean?
In short, net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases - such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane - in the atmosphere.
Not all emissions can be reduced to zero, so those that remain need to be matched by actively removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. This is known as "offsetting".
The government has said it wants to reach net zero by 2050 and in his statement last night, Sunak said he remains committed to this.
Sunak’s unusual reaction to the leak
Chris Mason
Political editor
Governments hate it when they lose control of what they plan to say and when. And that is precisely what happened last night when we revealed Rishi Sunak was considering weakening some key green commitments.
Downing Street’s choreography, their grid of planned announcements, shredded by a leak.
Usually after a leak, folk in government will say they don't comment on leaks.
Not this time.
It wasn't just a comment, but a statement from the prime minister, effectively acknowledging what we had reported.
Welcome
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Hello, you join us amid the news that Rishi Sunak is thinking about weakening some of the government’s key green commitments in a major policy shift.
This could mean delaying a ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars and phasing out gas boilers, according to multiple sources who have spoken to the BBC.
Sunak is preparing to set out the changes in a speech in the next few days. In a statement last night, he said the government remains committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 - but in a "more proportionate way".
I’ll be bringing you updates on this story throughout the day with Megan Fisher and Ali Abbas Ahamdi, so stay with us.
In the meantime, get up to speed on this story here.