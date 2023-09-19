Russell Brand is a comedian and broadcaster who helped shape pop culture in the late noughties, going on to star in Hollywood films.

Brand developed a cult following for his views on politics and society over the years, more recently dabbling in the world of conspiracy theories, particularly since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Stepping away from the directors and production teams of his TV and movie career, Brand's videos generally show him speaking directly to the camera in a single take, using his notable range of verbal dexterity to challenge the mainstream reporting of a range of subjects - and has also established himself as a wellness guru.

He now commands a following of four million on Instagram, 2.2 million on TikTok and 6.59 million on YouTube, for his near daily polemics on a range of subjects - with video titles including Do These Emails Prove Biden Is Corrupt And Lying?, What REALLY Started The Hawaii Fires? and THIS is How Gender Norms Are Affecting Men.

When one of his Covid videos was removed for breaking rules around misinformation, he launched a daily live show on a new platform, Rumble, titled Stay Free with Russell Brand.