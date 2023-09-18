Serious questions about who knew what and when - Conservative MP
The allegations against Russell Brand are "incredibly shocking and criminal", Conservative MP and Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee Caroline Nokes has told the BBC.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme she urged the women to speak to the police in the UK and US.
She says that there are "some serious questions about who knew what and when".
Nokes says that her committee is looking at misogyny in the music industry at the moment, another part of the entertainment sector where "they have heard schocking stories and heard from women who have been too scared to speak out".
Nokes concludes saying that we all have a responsibility, including in wider society and the education system to call out behaviour that is disrespectful, misonygyst and demeaning to women.
Huge amount of work to corroborate allegations, journalist says
The full details of the fresh allegations against Russell Brand may not emerge for some time, one of the journalists investigating him has said.
Sunday Times media editor Rosamund Unwin emphasises that these fresh claims need checking which "takes a huge amount of work".
"They will not be published quickly, as we have to make sure we've done everything that we did on our previous sources as well," she tells BBC Breakfast.
Unwin says journalists have received a "huge number of leads" since the story was published on Saturday, including several women coming forward to also make allegations about Brand.
WATCH: Entertainment industry has questions to answer - Cleverly
Yesterday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and was asked about the allegations against Brand - which the comedian and actor has denied.
Cleverly said: “Those in power must "be better" at listening to the voices of the "relatively powerless".
Asked whether there were questions for the industry, Mr Cleverly replied: "Sadly, I think there are."
MPs are expected to push for answers from big institutions that were involved in Brand's career on the crucial questions of who knew what, and when.
The Times says it is investigating fresh Brand allegations
More women have come forward with allegations about Russell Brand's behaviour, according to the Times, one of the media organisations which published the original allegations against him.
The newspaper says these fresh claims have not yet been investigated but "will now be rigorously checked" and did not provide any more details about them, other than that they related to Brand's behaviour since the "early 2000s".
Brand is still on tour - but “appeared distracted” on Saturday night
Just a few hours after the allegations against Brand were made public on Saturday, he was onstage in London as part of his Bipolarisation tour.
Starting an hour late, a delay which Brand blamed on the traffic, he took to the stage saying, “There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about and I appreciate that you will understand” and asked his audience not to film.
“Before the show began, I was almost certain it would be cancelled,” our correspondent Chi Chi Izundu reported from Troubadour Wembley Park. But she added that Brand “appeared distracted” as the show went on.
He got a standing ovation at the end lasting a few minutes.
There are still three dates of the tour left, in Windsor tomorrow before its due to visit Plymouth and Wolverhampton.
Read more from Chi Chi and the Wembley performance here.
Police should investigate to establish truth, lawyer says
The police should begin to investigate Russell Brand given the "surprisingly detailed" nature of the claims against him, a media law expert has said.
"I think it's quite clear there are questions to be asked and answered," Mark Stephens tells BBC Breakfast, highlighting the text appearing to show Brand apologising to a woman who says he sexually assaulted her.
Noting the existence of corroborating evidence for the allegations like contemporary reports or medical records, Stephens says he believes it would be better for a criminal investigation to establish the truth.
He adds that police officers have powers that journalists do not have and argues a criminal inquiry would allow the woman accusing the actor of sexual assault or rape to report them to the authorities, or vindicate Brand's claims of innocence.
What are the allegations?
Several women have made allegations against Brand as part of the investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches:
One woman alleges that Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day. The Times says it has seen medical records to support this
A second woman alleges that Brand assaulted her when he was in his early 30s and she was 16 and still at school. She alleges he referred to her as "the child" during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship
A third woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation
The fourth woman alleged being sexually assaulted by Brand and him being physically and emotionally abusive towards her
What has happened since the allegations?
Yesterday the BBC released a statement saying it was: "urgently looking into the issues raised" by the allegations made against Brand - who resigned from the corporation after a “serious editorial breach” in 2008.
“The documentary and associated reports contained serious allegations, spanning a number of years”, a spokesperson said.
The Metropolitan Police also released a statement where they said they would speak to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 after their investigation.
Production company Banijay UK also released a statement saying it had launched an “urgent internal investigation” into “alleged serious misconduct of Russell Brand while presenting shows produced by Endemol in 2004 and 2005”.
The women’s charity Trevi also cut ties with Brand yesterday, with the charity saying: “We have ended our association with Russell Brand and the Stay Free Foundation” and that the media revelations had been "difficult to process”.
Welcome to our live coverage
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage after the comedian and actor Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven year period at the height of his fame.
Four women are alleging sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.
Brand has denied all the allegations against him, saying that his relationships have been“always consensual”.
Since the allegations - made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches - were made public, production company Banijay UK has launched an “urgent internal investigation” into “alleged serious misconduct of Russell Brand while presenting shows produced by Endemol in 2004 and 2005”. Banijay UK bought Endemol in 2020.
The women’s charity Trevi has also cut ties with Brand, saying it was “deeply saddened and upset” by the stories reported in Channel 4’s Dispatches programme.
I'm here with Ece Goksdef and Adam Durbin, stay with us as we bring you live updates and reaction throughout the day.
One woman alleges that Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day. The Times says it has seen medical records to support this
A second woman alleges that Brand assaulted her when he was in his early 30s and she was 16 and still at school. She alleges he referred to her as "the child" during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship
A third woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation
The fourth woman alleged being sexually assaulted by Brand and him being physically and emotionally abusive towards her
