The allegations against Russell Brand are "incredibly shocking and criminal", Conservative MP and Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee Caroline Nokes has told the BBC.

Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme she urged the women to speak to the police in the UK and US.

She says that there are "some serious questions about who knew what and when".

Nokes says that her committee is looking at misogyny in the music industry at the moment, another part of the entertainment sector where "they have heard schocking stories and heard from women who have been too scared to speak out".

Nokes concludes saying that we all have a responsibility, including in wider society and the education system to call out behaviour that is disrespectful, misonygyst and demeaning to women.