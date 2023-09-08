Metropolitan Police Copyright: Metropolitan Police

Name: Daniel Abed Khalife

Age: 21

Height: 6ft 2ins (1.88m)

Where was he last seen? Khalife is accused of escaping from HMP Wandsworth at 07:50 BST on Wednesday morning.

Last seen wearing: Prison-issue chef's uniform of a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots, according to police.

Why was he in Wandsworth prison? Khalife was being held ahead of a trial in relation to terrorism. He is accused of leaving fake bombs at RAF Stafford, where he worked as part of the British Army. He is also charged with eliciting information about another member of the armed forces which could be used in preparing an act of terror. He was allegedly working for a hostile state, but it is not known what country this is. Khalife denies the charges.

Is he considered high risk? Police say Khalife poses a "low risk" to the public, but anyone who thinks they've spotted him are being urged not to approach him and to call 999 instead.

Does he have a history of going missing? Khalife had previously disappeared from RAF Stafford on 2 January after the alleged offences took place. He was arrested "in or near his car" on 26 January after "active efforts to look for him", a court was told earlier this year.

When was Khalife's trial set to start? 13 November at Woolwich Crown Court.