Where was he last seen? Khalife is accused of escaping from HMP Wandsworth at 07:50 BST on Wednesday morning.
Last seen wearing: Prison-issue chef's uniform of a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots, according to police.
Why was he in Wandsworth prison? Khalife was being held ahead of a trial in relation to terrorism. He is accused of leaving fake bombs at RAF Stafford, where he worked as part of the British Army. He is also charged with eliciting information about another member of the armed forces which could be used in preparing an act of terror. He was allegedly working for a hostile state, but it is not known what country this is. Khalife denies the charges.
Is he considered high risk? Police say Khalife poses a "low risk" to the public, but anyone who thinks they've spotted him are being urged not to approach him and to call 999 instead.
Does he have a history of going missing? Khalife had previously disappeared from RAF Stafford on 2 January after the alleged offences took place. He was arrested "in or near his car" on 26 January after "active efforts to look for him", a court was told earlier this year.
When was Khalife's trial set to start? 13 November at Woolwich Crown Court.
How did Khalife escape from Wandsworth prison?
As we relaunch our live coverage, here's a quick reminder of what happened:
How did Khalife escape? Police say he escaped Wandsworth prison by prison kitchen by strapping himself to the underside of a delivery van that left the prison at 07:30. It is not known how he managed to get the equipment to attach himself to the vehicle.
Why was he in the kitchen? Khalife is thought to have had a role in the kitchen of HMP Wandsworth. MPs have questioned why he was given this position.
What was he last seen wearing? Khalife is thought to have been wearing a prison-issue chef's uniform of a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.
How long was it before anyone realised he was missing? Police say he was reported missing 18 minutes after the van left.
What happened next? The prison was put on lockdown and a major police hunt was launched. Fears that Khalife would try to flee the country meant an alert was released to UK ports and airports, leading to delays for passengers as additional checks were carried out.
And what's happening now? The search for Khalife continues.
Richmond Park searched for escaped terror suspect
Richmond Park has been searched in the hunt for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife, police have confirmed this morning.
Khalife, an ex-soldier, escaped from nearby Wandsworth prison on Wednesday morning.
On Thursday, officers said there had been no confirmed sightings since he fled.
But on Friday morning, the Met confirmed officers had been searching Richmond Park, in south-west London. Officers have described the 21-year-old as being "very resourceful".
Richmond Park searched for escaped terror suspect
Richmond Park has been searched in the hunt for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife, police have confirmed this morning.
Khalife, an ex-soldier, escaped from nearby Wandsworth prison on Wednesday morning.
On Thursday, officers said there had been no confirmed sightings since he fled.
But on Friday morning, the Met confirmed officers had been searching Richmond Park, in south-west London. Officers have described the 21-year-old as being "very resourceful".
