Two people sat on deckchairs
Live

Heatwaves declared in UK as hottest day of year expected

preview
5
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by James Harness

All times stated are UK

  1. It’s not just the heat - expect some thunder as well

    A woman in a black raincoat with an empty shopping trolley is caught in a heavy downpour in Liverpool
    Copyright: PA Media

    In addition to soaring temperatures, the Met Office has warned that “thundery downpours” are on the way too.

    There’s an increasing change of thunder and rain in the west, and some from Friday onward may require a “warning response”, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said.

  2. What is a heat wave?

    A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather.

    To be considered a heatwave, temperatures have to be above normal averages for the time of year in a specific area. In the UK, a heatwave is declared when temperatures either reach or go beyond the threshold for a particular location for three days in a row.

    This temperature threshold is different for each UK region and county - as it's generally warmer in southern parts of the UK than northern areas.

    This Met Office map shows the different thresholds across the country.

    Met Office graphic showing different temperature thresholds for heatwaves
    Copyright: .

  3. Welcome to our heatwave coverage

    James Harness

    Live reporter

    Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the heatwave across many parts of the UK.

    It has been a quite washout of a summer until now - July was the sixth wettest for the UK as whole and Northern Ireland's wettest.

    But, we are now gearing up for a heatwave which could see the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching more than 30C for some today and tomorrow.

    We'll bring you the latest on the heatwave throughout the day, with explainers and analysis from our team of journalists and weather colleagues.

    Stay with us and do get in touch and let us know how you're dealing with this late burst of heat.

Back to top