A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather.

To be considered a heatwave, temperatures have to be above normal averages for the time of year in a specific area. In the UK, a heatwave is declared when temperatures either reach or go beyond the threshold for a particular location for three days in a row.

This temperature threshold is different for each UK region and county - as it's generally warmer in southern parts of the UK than northern areas.

This Met Office map shows the different thresholds across the country.