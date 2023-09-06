It’s not just the heat - expect some thunder as well
In addition to soaring temperatures, the Met Office has warned that “thundery downpours” are on the way too.
There’s an increasing change of thunder and rain in the west, and some from Friday onward may require a “warning response”, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said.
What is a heat wave?
A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather.
To be considered a heatwave, temperatures have to be above normal averages for the time of year in a specific area. In the UK, a heatwave is declared when temperatures either reach or go beyond the threshold for a particular location for three days in a row.
This temperature threshold is different for each UK region and county - as it's generally warmer in southern parts of the UK than northern areas.
This Met Office map shows the different thresholds across the country.
Welcome to our heatwave coverage
James Harness
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the heatwave across many parts of the UK.
It has been a quite washout of a summer until now - July was the sixth wettest for the UK as whole and Northern Ireland's wettest.
But, we are now gearing up for a heatwave which could see the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching more than 30C for some today and tomorrow.
We'll bring you the latest on the heatwave throughout the day, with explainers and analysis from our team of journalists and weather colleagues.
Stay with us and do get in touch and let us know how you're dealing with this late burst of heat.
