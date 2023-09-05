Someone who can give us perspective as both a parent and school governor is Hina Robinson, from Rayleigh, Essex.

She told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 that her school had carried out two surveys last term and told there was no danger, until Thursday when the school was suddenly told there was a safety issue.

The Department for Education has not provided engineers to the school, she said, but has passed on some numbers, except none of them are available.

That means getting props to support the buildings or other remedial work is not happening any time soon.

"The focus is on 'how can we get children back into learning in a building of some sort'," Robinson said, adding some children will return to online learning until a space can be found.