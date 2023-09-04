Speaking to the BBC last week, some parents described their shock at being told their children's schools need to close due to the risk of dangerous concrete collapses.

Some said the short notice left them scrambling to arrange childcare.

"This is an absolute disgrace," said Wendy Kirwood, who was told several corridors, a library and sports hall at her son's school in Workington, Cumbria, were affected.

Martina Eliasova's daughter had been due to start Year Two at Katherines Primary Academy in Harlow, but the start of term has been postponed to 11 September.

"I don't have family here. I can't say 'mum, can you help my daughter?' I have to either take holiday, or just have her home and somehow battle through," she said.

Pascal Dowling, whose child's school in Somerset has been affected, said she wanted the government to "bear responsibility for yet another catastrophic failure".

"Our children have already had two years of their education turned upside down by Covid countermeasures and now face a winter trying to catch up in hastily constructed sheds," she said.

