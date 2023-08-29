Delayed by up to six days - as cancellations mount up
More than 80 flights have been cancelled across the UK this morning, FlightRadar24 data shows. It comes after up to 1,000 flights were grounded yesterday and as thousands of passengers remain stranded.
Among them is cricket journalist Rory Dollard and his family, who are stuck in Bergerac, France after being told it could take up to six days to get home after their Ryanair flight was cancelled.
Irene Franklin, 60, said she and her daughter, son-in-law and friends were forced to pay for a hotel last night after their Delta flight from Heathrow to Texas was cancelled at the last minute.
"It was [saying delayed by] two hours, now it's cancelled. It's now not until Tuesday morning at 10," she said.
Daniela Walther who told us said she was supposed to catch a flight from Heathrow for Stuttgart, Germany, yesterday evening, but it was pushed back eight hours.
"I know it's going to be long but on the other hand I don't dare to leave because I don't want to miss information, and I don't know if I don't get it on my phone," she said.
No cyber attack as disruption to last days - transport secretary
We've just heard from the transport secretary who warns the bank holiday disruption is set to last several days due to planes being in the wrong place.
Mark Harper tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the technical issue has been resolved and the cause will be looked at it in more detail.
But he confirms there was no "cyber attack".
"The timing was not helpful at all for people. It has disrupted thousands of people," he adds.
ATC outage will cause enormous domino effect - expert
Let's get some reaction to the ongoing disruption and why it is expected to last several days.
Aviation expert John Strickland says technical issues like the one experienced on Monday are "very uncommon".
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The scale of this one was so significant - instead of minutes it lasted into hours.
"Hours really do have an enormous domino effect."
As a result, he expects flight disruption to "ripple on over the next few days".
Flight cancellation data shows disruption continues across UK
We're waiting to get official figures from airlines and aviation industry bodies, but information on the FlightRadar24 website gives us a sense of what is happening at some major UK airports this morning.
As of 07:45 BST, data shows more than 50 flights have been delayed and 23 have been cancelled at London Gatwick; while at London Heathrow 29 flights have been cancelled so far.
Six flights have been cancelled this morning at London Luton and 14 out of London Stansted.
At Manchester airport 26 flights have so far been cancelled and in Scotland six flights have been cancelled at Edinburgh Airport.
EasyJet says check before travelling to an airport
We'll be bringing you the latest updates from affected airlines throughout the morning, let's start with EasyJet who have given us an update.
The airline explains some flights this morning have been unable to operate due to aircraft being out of base and Monday's delays having an impact on "crew rest requirements".
“We notified customers in advance and provided the option to transfer their flight for free or receive a refund to help them rearrange their plans," EasyJet says.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight for real time information before travelling to the airport.
What has happened so far
Problems began on Monday, a bank holiday for most of the UK, when the country's air traffic control systems suffered a technical failure just after midday.
While the issues lasted a little over three hours, the impact on air travel into, out of and over the UK has been significant.
According to aviation data firm Cirium on Monday afternoon, more than 230 departing fights were cancelled, which it said was equivalent to 8% of all departures, and 271 of incoming flights (about 9%).
This data does not include knock-on cancellations into Tuesday.
Passengers are entitled to support from airlines, including accommodation, and if a flight is cancelled passengers should be offered a choice of a refund or alternative travel arrangements at the earlier opportunity. We'll bring you more details on your rights soon.
UK flight disruption continues for a second day
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as disruption from the bank holiday air traffic control failure continues.
Delays and cancellations are affecting dozens of UK flights already on Tuesday morning.
Holidaymakers described a nightmare bank holiday of travel on Monday, with many suffering hours-long waits for news of when they would get moving.
We'll bring you the latest updates as well as advice on what you can do if you are impacted.
