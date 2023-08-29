PA Media Copyright: PA Media

More than 80 flights have been cancelled across the UK this morning, FlightRadar24 data shows. It comes after up to 1,000 flights were grounded yesterday and as thousands of passengers remain stranded.

Among them is cricket journalist Rory Dollard and his family, who are stuck in Bergerac, France after being told it could take up to six days to get home after their Ryanair flight was cancelled.

Irene Franklin, 60, said she and her daughter, son-in-law and friends were forced to pay for a hotel last night after their Delta flight from Heathrow to Texas was cancelled at the last minute.

"It was [saying delayed by] two hours, now it's cancelled. It's now not until Tuesday morning at 10," she said.

Daniela Walther who told us said she was supposed to catch a flight from Heathrow for Stuttgart, Germany, yesterday evening, but it was pushed back eight hours.

"I know it's going to be long but on the other hand I don't dare to leave because I don't want to miss information, and I don't know if I don't get it on my phone," she said.