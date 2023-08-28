Technical issue hits UK air traffic control as airlines warn of delays

Dublin Airport confirms flight cancellations and delays
Today's air traffic control issues in the UK today are "resulting in delays and cancellations to
some flights into and out of Dublin Airport," the airport itself has told BBC News in a statement.
It advises all its passengers to check the status of their flights in advance.
The BBC team in Northern Ireland has also contacted Belfast International Airport and George Best Belfast City Airport for updates.
What we know so far
If you're just coming to us, here's a look at what's going on.
Many of the fact are still emerging, and our colleagues are making calls to airlines and other authorities to establish the facts.
The UK's leading provider of air traffic control, Nats, has confirmed it's experiencing "technical issues"
It says its engineers are working to "find and fix the fault"
That statement came after Scottish airline Loganair reported a "network-wide failure of UK air traffic control systems this morning"
Amid fears of grounded flights, travel expert Simon Calder has warned that there could be "an awful lot of people waking up tomorrow where they don't want to be"
The disruption comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year - with many people returning from summer holidays
EasyJet customer told of issue affecting 'all flights into or out of UK'
Emmet Lyons, a journalist for BBC's US partner CBS News, says he received an update from his EasyJet while sitting on the airport tarmac in Spain.
He posts a screenshot which he says is from the airline, and reads: "We have been advised of an air traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace.
"We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume."
We've put in calls to EasyJet for an official statement - we'll bring it to you as soon as we get it.
'No certainty about when it's going to be fixed'
Travel journalist Simon Calder has just spoken to BBC News, saying it appears the entire Nats digital air traffic control system has failed.
He says aircraft are coming down safely but the "flow rate" – at
which aircraft can land - has been significantly reduced.
Calder notes that London Gatwick is the busiest single runway airport in the world, and as people look to return from long weekend trips abroad, today is one of its busiest days of the year.
There is “no certainty about when it is going to be fixed” he says, and adds that officials appear to "not know at this stage what caused the problem
nor indeed how to fix it”.
“I fear there are going to be an awful lot of people waking up
tomorrow where they don’t want to be”.
What is air traffic service Nats?
This story emerged from the UK's National Air Traffic Services (Nats), which describes itself as the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services.
Its website adds that it handles 2.5 million flights in a "normal year" - and 250 million passengers travelling in UK airspace.
The firm says it also offers its services in parts of Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Gabby Logan reports flight to UK grounded at Budapest airport
Broadcaster Gabby Logan says on X, formerly Twitter, she was on a plane on a runway at Budapest airport, and has "just been told UK airspace is shut", adding "we could be here for 12 hours".
We're getting more information on this story by the minute so stick with us.
UK air traffic service confirms 'technical issues'
The UK's National Air Traffic Services (Nats) has confirmed “technical issues”, and that it has “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety”.
In a brief statement, it adds: “Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The firm does not provide any further information about the cause or timescale.
It follows reports of widespread disruption to UK aviation.
We'll bring you more as we get it.
Loganair statement in full
Here's what Scottish airline Loganair said a few moments ago:
There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning. Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays. If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport."
BreakingWidespread UK air traffic control issues reported
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
“Technical issues” are hitting air traffic control in the UK, the National Air Traffic Services confirms, saying it has “applied traffic flow restrictions
to maintain safety”.
It follows a report from Scottish airline Loganair of a “network-wide
failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning”.
There have been reports of flight delays – with warnings of
more to come.
Stay with us as we update you on this breaking story.
Edited by James FitzGerald and Dulcie Lee
