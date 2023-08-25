In 2021, the typical household paid £1,138 a year for gas and electricity.

Prices rose sharply when demand for gas increased when Covid restrictions were lifted.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine which disrupted supply and pushed up demand, and therefore the price of gas from other countries.

Consultancy firm Cornwall Insight does not expect energy prices to return to pre-Covid levels before the end of the decade at the earliest.

Senior consultant Kate Mulvany told Radio 4’s Today programme that while wholesale energy prices had been falling, the drop in bills from October will probably be a little less than consumers were hoping for.

"Unfortunately... our forecasting to the end of this decade is that prices are going to stay higher than people were used to before the energy price crisis," she said.