Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and Marita Moloney
When will energy bills come down?
In 2021, the typical household paid £1,138 a year for gas and electricity.
Prices rose sharply when demand for gas increased when Covid restrictions were lifted.
Then Russia invaded Ukraine which disrupted supply and pushed up demand, and therefore the price of gas from other countries.
Consultancy firm Cornwall Insight does not expect energy prices to return to pre-Covid levels before the end of the decade at the earliest.
Senior consultant Kate Mulvany told Radio 4’s Today programme that while wholesale energy prices had been falling, the drop in bills from October will probably be a little less than consumers were hoping for.
"Unfortunately... our forecasting to the end of this decade is that prices are going to stay higher than people were used to before the energy price crisis," she said.
Who the energy price cap applies to
About 29 million households in England, Scotland and Wales on variable or default deals
A very small number of households are still on fixed deals so they won’t be affected
Energy is regulated separately in Northern Ireland, where bills are slightly lower
The price change applies to those who pay via direct debit or a prepayment meter
However, those who pay via cash, cheque or bank transfer, usually every three months, will pay significantly more. Ofgem says these customers are more likely to fall into arrears
What is a typical household?
The figure we’ll get at 07:00 BST will be what a typical household pays per year on its gas and electricity bill.
But most households do not use a typical amount of gas and electricity.
Bills are based on how much energy a household actually uses, which depends on the number of people, the type of property and its energy efficiency.
The calculations for a typical household are based on a direct debit customer using 12,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) of gas and 2,900 kWh of electricity a year.
A kilowatt hour is a unit of energy used to calculate your bill.
What is the energy price cap?
The energy price cap is the maximum amount suppliers can charge households on a standard tariff per unit of energy.
It is set every three months by the energy industry regulator Ofgem and applies to England, Wales and Scotland.
The government has also brought prepayment energy charges in line with the price cap.
Currently a typical household pays £2,074 a year on its gas and electricity bill, but the actual amount paid will vary depending on the amount of gas and electricity you use.
Today Ofgem will announce the figure that will kick in from October to December and consultancy firm Cornwall Insight has forecast a drop to £1,926.
That would mean the typical household’s bill would come down by £148 - however this year there is no £400 winter support from government.
Good morning
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage of this morning’s energy price cap announcement, which will tell us how much households can expect to pay for gas and electricity from October.
At 07:00 BST, energy watchdog Ofgem will announce the new cap on prices for homes in England, Scotland and Wales.
We're expecting a drop – if we get one, bills for millions of households will go down.
But last winter’s £400 energy bill support from government has ended, meaning many will not feel better off.
I’m here in London with colleagues from our Money and Work team, and together we'll bring you the announcement, the reaction and expert analysis on what this means for you.
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage of this morning’s energy price cap announcement, which will tell us how much households can expect to pay for gas and electricity from October.
At 07:00 BST, energy watchdog Ofgem will announce the new cap on prices for homes in England, Scotland and Wales.
We're expecting a drop – if we get one, bills for millions of households will go down.
But last winter’s £400 energy bill support from government has ended, meaning many will not feel better off.
I’m here in London with colleagues from our Money and Work team, and together we'll bring you the announcement, the reaction and expert analysis on what this means for you.