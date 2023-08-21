Lucy Letby to be sentenced for murders but may not appear in court

Cheshire Constabulary Copyright: Cheshire Constabulary

Good morning and welcome to our coverage ahead of the sentencing of nurse Lucy Letby.

On Friday, after a 10-month trial, Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies, making her the UK's most prolific killer of babies in modern times.

Letby, 33, killed some of the infants by injecting them with air, some were force-fed milk and two were poisoned with insulin.

The murders happened between June 2015 and June 2016, when she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby faced 22 charges in total and was also found guilty of trying to murder an additional six babies on the neonatal ward.

Stay with us for live updates as we build up to Letby's sentencing at Manchester Crown Court.