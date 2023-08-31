We’ve just heard reaction from the Liberal Democrats, who say the closure of schools in England over safety concerns is the result of “years of Conservative neglect of our school buildings”.

"Parents, teachers and pupils will be horrified that children have been taught in unsafe buildings and cannot return to school next week, the party’s education spokesperson Munira Wilson says.

"Instead pupils face more misery learning in temporary classrooms or being bussed miles to local schools."

She says pupil safety is paramount but "for this to come out just days before term starts is totally unacceptable".